Zombie Frappuccino (Photo: Starbucks)

Nothing says fall like the sweet, sweet taste of.... Brains?

Starbucks is following up the Unicorn Frappuccino with a different variation on a fictitious creature. Like its predecessor, the Zombie Frappuccino will also be available for a limited time, now through Halloween in the U.S. and Canada only.

The green base is flavored with apple and caramel with a red mocha drizzle and topped with "brains" made from pink whipped cream.

“We thought about what you’d serve at a Halloween party, and we settled on dipped caramel apples,” Jennica Robinson of the Starbucks beverage development team said in a release. “It has a tart green apple flavor balanced with a smooth, sweet caramel.”

This isn't their first special Halloween-themed beverage - Starbucks offered a Franken Frappuccino in 2014, and a Dracula-themed Frappula Frappuccino in 2015 and 2016. But none made as big a splash as April's Unicorn Frappuccino.

The Zombie Frappuccino will be available October 26-31, or while supplies last.

