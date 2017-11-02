DowDuPont Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $514 million. (Photo: John M. Galloway / Detroit News file)

Midland — DowDuPont Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $514 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $15.35 billion in the period.

DowDuPont shares have increased 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 36 percent in the last 12 months.

