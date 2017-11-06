Comerica Bank will relocate its Fort-Washington banking center to the Penobscot Building in February. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — Comerica Bank will relocate its Fort-Washington banking center to the Penobscot Building in February, the company announced Monday.

The move is part of a $3 million investment Comerica announced earlier this year that involves closing, merging and opening branches in and around downtown Detroit.

“The transformation of downtown Detroit over the past several years, and most recently with the opening of Little Caesars Arena, has been amazing to watch,” said Michael T. Ritchie, president of Comerica Bank-Michigan, in a statement. “The relocation of our Fort-Washington banking center reflects Comerica’s continuing support for the city in which we were founded almost 170 years ago.”

Earlier this year, the bank announced that was selling the historic building designed by Albert Kahn at 201 W. Fort. As of Monday, the sale was “progressing,” according to bank officials, however, it is unclear if a buyer has been identified.

Comerica uses the ground floor of the 63,000-square-foot building on Fort, while the second and third floors are empty, according to the company.

Earlier this year, bank officials said there were plans to build a new Comerica office near the Little Caesars Arena. A location or date was not specified. Other moves announced at the time were plans to open a new office in the Third & Grand development being built in New Center.

Comerica’s new office in the Penobscot Building will open Feb. 12 at 645 Griswold, Suite 70. The company said that it will continue to provide all of the services currently available when it moves to the 4,000-square-foot space. There will be four customer service stations, a walk-up ATM, night depository and safe deposit boxes.

The new location will be managed by Josh Smith, a 20-year banking veteran who will transfer with his team from the Fort-Washington banking center.

Comerica was founded in Detroit in 1849.

