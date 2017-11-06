Buy Photo Ikea opened its first Metro Detroit location in Canton Township in 2006 on Ford Road. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ikea, a popular home furnishing company, is looking for a second location in southeastern Michigan, a Macomb County official confirmed Monday.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said the company has expressed interest in Macomb County.

“We’re just working through options and hoping they would continue to engage and have that interest in this county,” he said. “We’re glad they’re considering some place in Southeastern Michigan. I do believe there’s a strong interest in a couple areas in Macomb County, which would make a lot of sense for a company such as that.”

Hackel said the Interstate 94 and Hall Road corridor in Chesterfield Township would be an ideal location for Ikea. The redesign of Hall Road makes it easier for traffic to navigate along the busy stretch of road, he said, adding the location ties into I-94 and offers visibility to motorists.

“I’m certain that’s what they’re looking for,” Hackel said.

Ikea opened its first Metro Detroit location in Canton Township in 2006 on Ford Road. The company expanded in 2015 from 311,000 to 355,000 square feet.

Another possible location for a second store would be the site of the former Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens. The 600,000-square-foot center, visible along I-94, closed its doors in August after 37 years.

Hackel said he’s aware there may also be some interest in Oakland County.

There wasn’t much information available regarding Ikea from the office of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson Monday afternoon.

“Certainly, we would welcome an Ikea in Oakland County, but we are not aware of any specific plans at this point,” said Bill Mullan, spokesman for the county executive.

Latisha Bracy, a spokeswoman for Ikea, could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.

In a statement given to Crain’s Detroit Business, Bracy said: “Ikea has not announced any formal plans for a second store in the Detroit area. As we endeavor to expand our presence here in the United States, we will continue to evaluate opportunities as they arise.”

