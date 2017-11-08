The store in Harper Woods is among 12 locations the retailer is closing nationwide, according to the retailer. (Photo: TNS)

Harper Woods — The Target at Eastland Center will close early next year, company officials said Wednesday.

The store in Harper Woods is among 12 locations the retailer is closing nationwide, according to the retailer. A second Michigan store will close in Benton Harbor. The last day of business for the stores will be Feb. 3.

The company closes a handful of stores each year, said Target spokeswoman Erin Conroy, typically due to several years of declining profits. This year, Target opened 32 stores.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Conroy said. “We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed.”

The closure of Target will come less than a year after Macy’s department shuttered its doors at Eastland Center. That closure announced in January was among four Macy’s department stores in Michigan and 68 stores across the country slated to close this year.

Eligible Target store employees are being offered the option to transfer to other Target stores, Conroy said.

