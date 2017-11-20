Google has signed a lease for a new office space on East Henry alongside the Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Google)

Detroit — Google has finalized its plans to move downtown with a lease signing for a new office space alongside the Little Caesars Arena, company officials announced Monday.

The 29,000-square-foot office will be at 52 E. Henry St. More than 100 employees will occupy the space following the move planned for spring 2018.

“The city of Detroit has a rich history of culture and innovation, and we’re excited to be a part of its world-class talent and world-class companies,” Google officials said in a statement Monday. “Our new space will not only provide room for future growth, but will also give us the opportunity to contribute to the dynamic economic and community activity happening in Detroit.”

The announcement follows a confirmation last month that the tech giant would be moving from the suburbs to downtown Detroit.

The office space sits alongside the Little Caesars Arena, which opened this past fall in an area called the District Detroit.

“This exciting move by Google is another clear sign that, in the District Detroit, we’re building one of the best and most exciting places to live, work and play in the entire region,” said Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings in a statement Monday.

“ ... We welcome Google as the first of many new tenants expected to join the District Detroit in office, retail and residential developments.”

The new office nearly doubles the space from the 17,000 square feet Google occupies in Birmingham. The office has 100 employees that focus on media sales and technical support.

The office in Birmingham opened 10 years ago.

Earlier this fall, Google gave a tour of its new campus headquarters in Ann Arbor. Google has more than 400 employees in Ann Arbor for its AdWords unit, the company’s main advertising vehicle and source of revenue. In all, there are more than 600 Google employees in Michigan.

