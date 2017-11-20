Buy Photo Like last year, The Thanksgiving Day edition of The Detroit News will be available a day early. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Get a head start on finding the best Black Friday sales with an early Thanksgiving edition of The Detroit News.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Detroit News readers can buy the Thanksgiving edition featuring all the advertisements and doorbuster deals one day early.

The paper can be picked up from the printing facility at 6200 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights.

Sales are cash only.

Meanwhile, readers age 18 or older still have a chance to win a $100 Kroger gift card by guessing the weight of this year’s Thanksgiving paper in a special contest.

Through 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, participants can log their guesses online at detroitnews.com/guesstheweight.

There will be three total winners for guessing the correct weight or whose guesses are nearest to the correct weight. The actual weight will be determined by the Detroit News’ scale.

