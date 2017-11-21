This artist's rendering shows the planned 130-room Shinola Hotel that will see the overhaul of two Woodward Avenue buildings.

Following the progress of construction of the Shinola Hotel in downtown Detroit will be possible through a new website launched by Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock development company and Detroit luxury goods maker Shinola.

The site at www.shinolahotel.com will provide newly released renderings of interior and exterior spaces of the 130-room hotel, which is expected to open late next summer at 1400 Woodward.

It will contain a video glimpse of the project history and construction progress. There will also be a careers page for future employment opportunities at the luxury boutique hotel.

Bedrock and Shinola officially broke ground on the hotel downtown in January.

The Shinola Hotel will be anchored at the northwest corner of Woodward and Grand River, across the street from the J.L Hudson’s block site. Plans call for buildings at 1400 and 1416 Woodward to be remodeled. The building in between, 1412 Woodward, will be torn down to allow a new building to connect 1400 and 1416 Woodward.

Shinola doesn’t intend to open a store at the site but will use the location to show off Shinola design, officials said.

The new hotel in Detroit is a first for Shinola, but the second for Gilbert in Detroit, who counts the Greektown Casino-Hotel among his holdings.

Shinola is a Detroit company known mainly for its expensive watches, bicycles and leather items. Its marketing campaign touts Shinola’s Detroit. Founded in 2011, it has stores in Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Washington, D.C., and other major cities. The company’s manufacturing arm is based in the College for Creative Studies in Midtown.

JChambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jMw1it