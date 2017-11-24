Michelle Frahm, left, 26, of St. Clair Shores and her sister Heather Frahm, 27, shop for items in the Old Navy store in the Macomb Mall this morning. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Shoppers headed out to stores and shopping malls during the early morning hours to grab what they hoped would be the best in holiday deals on Black Friday.

Among those who waited in line Friday morning was Jessica Wietecha of St. Clair Shores. She purchased a printer for her mother for $89 that was originally priced between $200- $300.

“It was a really good price,” she said. “It was definitely worth it. I go every year. You get a lot of good deals and I like shopping so it’s fun.”

This year’s Black Friday purchase was the kick off to the holiday shopping season for Wietecha, who said she plans to do more shopping on Friday and also shop online throughout the season.

She said she likes to shop Black Friday with her friends or her mother.

“It definitely makes it a little less cold and it doesn’t seem as though you’re waiting in line as long,” she said.

Also out early were Paul Sturgis and his fiancee Shante Jemison who arrived at a Best Buy store in Roseville at 5:30 a.m. in hopes of purchasing a 55-inch Toshiba television. The couple were the fourth in line at the electronics store, which opened at 8 a.m. A couple dozen shoppers were already in line, with a steady stream arriving.

“It was too good of a deal to pass up,” said Sturgis.

As for gift shopping, the pair may decide to visit other stores, but the television was their main shopping goal for the day.

The couple have done Black Friday shopping in the past, but this is the first time they’ve stood outside before a store opening.

“We usually try to do Walmart, but the crowds at Walmart get pretty hectic pretty fast,” Sturgis said.

At a Walmart in Roseville, a few dozen cars were in the parking lot early Friday morning. The retail giant gave shoppers a color-coded shopping map via a Walmart app to help them plan which area to go to first.

Walmart first opened its doors to customers for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Thursday for those willing to have their Thanksgiving Day meals early or forego them completely.

Despite the early risers on Friday morning, the tradition of the Black Friday shopping frenzy is decreasing, some marketing experts say. That’s because many stores are pushing their sales and deals earlier in the week and targeting shoppers specifically through analytics by tracking a buyer’s shopping habits online.

“Retailers know us so well they’re able to individually test pricing toward each of us online,” he said. “They’ll able to analyze discounts specifically for each of us and when we’re most motivated to buy. We don’t necessarily have to go to the store on black Friday,” said Dave Mastovich, CEO of Pittsburgh-based marketing firm MASSolutions.

Mastovich notes that this year 35 percent of shoppers said they planned to shop on Black Friday, citing a study released from PwC. That’s down from 51 percent last year.

Delores Yates of Clinton Township said she thinks the appeal of Black Friday has decreased over the years. She hasn’t participated in a Black Friday shopping outing for about 15 years.

“I don’t like crowds,” said Yates. “I don’t like the hassle.”

Yates was in the midst of Black Friday shoppers, however, at a Target in Clinton Township. She came to buy fruit juice after stopping at McDonald’s.

There were several dozen cars in the parking lot shortly after the store’s opening at 6 a.m.

Roseville resident Joann Scupa said she stood in a line waiting for the doors to open, but she was able to get her shopping done relatively quickly. She purchased some clothing for her grandson and husband and purchased some bedding for herself.

Scupa said she noticed last year a decrease in crowds as she shopped on Black Friday. That doesn’t stop her from relishing in the tradition.

“I love it,” Scupa said as she loaded a few bags into her SUV.

Scupa said she looks online ahead of time to plan what she’ll purchase. She prefers to shop in the store.

“I want to see what I’m buying,” she said. “When it comes to clothing, you want to feel stuff.”

