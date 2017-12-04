An Ohio-based steel company is one of the entities involved in a secretive $5 billion development planned for land along Interstate 69 in Shiawassee County.

New Steel International Inc. CEO John Schultes said Monday that his company is involved in “Project Tim,” a code name given to a development planned for a chunk of land in Durand, about 20 miles southwest of Flint.

He declined to disclose what his company intends to build on the site, or who else he is working with on the hig project. Schultes said releasing information at this point could hurt the chances of finishing the project.

“We are working on it,” Schultes said. “There are a lot of people working on it. We are not ready to give information.”

Schultes said he and others working on Project Tim will share more details next year. His company’s involvement was first reported Monday by Crain’s Detroit Business.

According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, New Steel International “designs, builds and operates state-of-the-art steel mills in partnership with the industry’s leading companies.”

According to documents on the City of Durand’s website, Project Tim is “being planned by a small group of globally leading companies and experts.” The project is billed as a high-tech industrial development “unlike anything that you have probably ever seen before.”

In documents presented to Durand citizens, city officials would not provide details on what exactly Project Tim is. According to city documents, the 24-million-square-foot development would cost between $4.5 billion and $5 billion; it would be 6,200 feet long, 3,900 feet wide and take 10.5 million construction hours to build. The facility would employ 800 people.

Part of the proposed project area falls on land owned by the City of Durand. According to Crain’s, the companies behind the project are still securing farm land within the project area.

The intended site, according to the City of Durand’s website, is bounded to the west by I-69, to the east by Brown Road, to the north by Goodall Road and to the south by Lansing Road,

Shiawassee County and Durand officials could not be reached for comment Monday evening. The city says in online documents that the development will not impact wetlands, floodplains, or groundwater supply, nor will it negatively impact transportation in the region.

“This project will require a great deal of local state and federal government approvals,” says a document on the City of Durand’s website. “As such we are planning for a highly transparent process that features plenty of public input.”

