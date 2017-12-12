Joseph Nardone, CEO of Wayne County Airport Authority, at the airport. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Joseph Nardone will leave his job in mid-January to become president and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

The announcement was made Tuesday. Before becoming CEO, Nardone served as WCAA’s Interim CEO and vice president of Business Development & Real Estate.

“Our Airport Authority Board is pleased with the progress we’ve made at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Willow Run Airport under Joe’s leadership,” said WCAA Board Chair Michael Garavaglia in a statement. “We wish Joe the best as he begins the next chapter of his career.”

Nardone’s replacement has not yet been named, according to Wayne County Airport Authority spokeswoman Erica Donerson.

“The airport authority board is in the process of determining next steps,” Donerson said.

In a release from Wayne County Airport Authority, Nardone is credited with assisting in negotiations that led to the construction of Spirit Airlines’ new maintenance hangar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The authority operates Detroit Metro and Will Run Airport.

The project has generated an estimated $31.7 million in new private investment for Michigan’s economy, according to the authority.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) served more than 34 million passengers in 2016. With service from 13 scheduled passenger airlines, it offers more than 1,100 flights per day to and from more than 140 non-stop destinations on four continents.

DTW is operated by Wayne County Airport Authority, which also operates Willow Run Airport.

Nardone replaced Thomas Naughton in September 2016 in the role after joining the airport in 2012.

Nardone previously served as the airport’s director of development, managing the real estate department and permits group, and then as vice president of business development and real estate.

Nardone also had served as Wayne County’s representative for the Great Lakes Water Authority.

