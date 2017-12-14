Buy Photo Crows gather at the groundbreaking of the $900 million mixed-use development on the former site of the Hudson building in Detroit. (Photo: Louis Aguilar, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — After nearly two decades as a vacant space in the heart of Detroit’s downtown Bedrock and city officials are preparing to break ground Thursday morning on the site of the iconic J. L. Hudson Co. department store.

The festivities celebrating the upcoming $900 million mixed-use development are expected to feature a heavy speaker list including Dan Gilbert, Bedrock’s founder and chairman, Mayor Mike Duggan, Gov. Rick Snyder and Joe Hudson, the former chief executive officer of the J.L. Hudson Co.

There will also be new renderings revealed and a virtual reality experience on site, according to Bedrock officials.

The groundbreaking Thursday has been years in the making for Bedrock. Gilbert’s firms have had development rights to the property since 2007.

A rendering of the Hudson's site development planned for Woodward at Grand River shows a glass-fronted mixed use building with an 800-foot residential tower. (Photo: SHoP Architects)

Early conceptual designs were released in 2015 and more detailed plans earlier this year. In September, Bedrock released new renderings that brought with the project a higher price tag, taller tower and a longer construction timeline beyond the anticipated 2020 opening.

This 1-million-square-foot unnamed project will be on the site of the former department store, affectionately known as Hudson’s.

When built, the building will be 800 feet, exceeding General Motors Co.’s Renaissance Center, which stands at 727 feet.

Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson Associates and New York City-based SHoP Architects are designing the proposed project.

Salvador Sancerre, left, and Jirmere Moses, members of Laborers' Local Union 1191, stand ready ahead of the official ground breaking Thursday of the former Hudson building site in Detroit. (Photo: Louis Aguilar, The Detroit News)

The development will feature 425,000 square feet of residential space, 240,000 square feet of office space, 120,000 square feet of event space and 100,000 square feet of retail space. There will also be 700-plus underground parking spaces.

There will be two buildings with a pedestrian walkway in between. A residential tower will house 330 units.

