Some 235 unsuspecting customers across Metro Detroit and the Midwest kicked off the holidays on a brighter note through a Meijer giveaway.

During the fourth annual “Very Merry Meijer” event, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer surprised randomlyselected customers at each of its stores, where the shoppers received their shopping cart of items free and $100 gift cards were given to each cashier handling the surprise transaction on Saturday.

Among the recipients were David and Natashia White. The struggling couple had collected $687.74 worth of toys for their four young children before Doug Meijer surprised them at the checkout by picking up the entire bill and giving them a flat screen TV.

“I’m speechless. I just want to cry … happy, happy tears,” Natashia White said in a statement. “This will significantly help us. We were at the price scan, adding everything up. It’s a Christmas miracle.”

Elsewhere, Brittney Sanders of Mount Clemens and her sister were surprised at a Clinton Township Meijer checkout when a worker paid for their order that totaled more than $500, company representatives said.

Kristen Mozol of Troy also was surprised while shopping for her family at the Madison Heights Meijer, receiving her entire cart of gifts for free as well as more presents and $200 in gift cards, officials said.

“Christmas is the season that celebrates hope, joy and kindness, and we were so excited to bring back the Very Merry Meijer event for its fourth year to share the spirit of the season with those we hold dear: our customers and team members,” Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said.

