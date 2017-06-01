Taking a bus and train to Palm Springs saved money and the frustration of navigating Los Angeles traffic. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Shortly after the impressive mile-long McNamara terminal opened at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in 2002, I overheard a conversation between an employee seated at the information desk in the middle of the terminal and a young couple who had just flown in.

“Where do we find the train to the city center?” the couple asked. The information clerk flashed a puzzled look, and told the couple they would have to take a taxi or rent a car. I can’t blame them for asking: Passenger trains have been around in the U.S. for 187 years, and most large cities here and in Europe have them.

But in the Motor City, the automobile is a statement of individual independence. I love being attached to four-wheel tools of freedom, no matter the cost and inconvenience.

I also understand I’m in a minority compared to the overall driving population in the country, and wonder if it’s time folks even in Motor City consider some rail service outside of the QLine. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reported around a quarter of Americans have disposed of their cars in the past 12 months or plan to in the next 12 months, and about 20 percent of that group are not planning to replace them.

The one-time poll does not reflect a trend, but it makes me wonder how many folks are exploring a car-less lifestyle. Instead of buying another car, about 10 percent of poll respondents said they may use ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft to get around, and another 10 percent said they would use other means of transport, like bicycles, buses, friends’ cars, or — maybe — trains.

My curiosity about living without a car has been rising: On a trip to Los Angeles in January, I decided to not follow my decades-old pattern of arranging a car to drive while there, knowing that my trip needed to include a business event in Palm Springs, which is 125 miles east of the beach city of Santa Monica, where I usually stay. For my car-less experiment, I searched for ways to get to Palm Springs without using Uber, which would have cost about $120 for the three-hour trip, about the same as renting a car for three days.

What I found instead was a $2 bus ride east to downtown Los Angeles’ Union Station that took an hour from Santa Monica, followed by a $19 fare on an Amtrak Surfliner passenger train to a sleepy, upscale suburb of Anaheim 45 more minutes to the east. Part of the Amtrak fare included a tour-bus ride to downtown Palm Springs, which added two hours travel time.

Not having a car meant that I wasn’t free to choose my departure time, as well as other time delays. I feared I’d feel stranded. The first delay came waiting for the bus to downtown Los Angeles for about 20 minutes at 7 a.m., although it gave me a peaceful time to have a coffee. Transferring to the spacious and comfy Amtrak train was quick, and included an on-board coffee shop with a barista and an unusually large, clean bathroom. Once at the quaint Fullerton train station, with an outside patio and a fresh food market and cafe, I had to wait another hour for the large tour bus to Palm Springs, but the Wi-Fi was good and a group of eight retired men who gathered there weekly kept me entertained with their recounting of motorcycle adventures.

The two-hour tour-bus ride from Fullerton to Palm Springs enabled me to start and finish a work project, mostly because the bus had the fastest mobile internet connection I’ve ever used. Once in downtown Palm Springs, I needed to find a local bus stop on a route that would carry me to my hotel 15 miles away in Palm Desert, and so the driver agreed to give me a lift several miles away after all the other passengers disembarked. Just like a rock star, I had my own private tour bus. After a 20-minute wait for the $1 local bus, I began a 30-minute ride to my destination.

Total travel time for what would have been a three-hour drive drive by car across Interstate 10 from Los Angeles to Palm Springs was instead nearly six hours. However, I had a relaxing coffee in Santa Monica, a peaceful lunch in Fullerton with entertainment, and two relaxing and productive stints on the train and tour bus.

But the best part of avoiding a car trip through urban-sprawled Los Angeles is that it cost just $22 for the 125-mile bus and train trip, through one of the most congested and car-dependent areas in the country. In a lot of ways my experience wouldn’t translate to Motor City, but it’s more clear to me why shedding car ownership makes sense to a lot of Americans.

