The 2017 Ford F-150 is taking home the Kelley Blue Book KBB.com “Best Buy” of the Year for trucks award, marking the third year in a row F-150 has won the honor.

General Motors Co. said Thursday its May sales fell 1.3 percent to 237,364 vehicles compared to the same month a year ago, while Ford Motor Co. said it sold 241,126 vehicles in May, up 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 0.9 percent drop in May over last year with sales of 193,040 vehicles.

For the month, Ford outsold GM — a rare occurrence.

GM said its Buick brand sales rose 28.5 percent; Cadillac sales jumped 9.2 percent. But Chevrolet brand sales dropped 3.8 percent and GMC sales slid 5.2 percent from May 2016. GM said retail sales jumped slightly in the month as crossover sales to retail customers grew 19 percent.

Ford said its truck sales rose 9.4 percent in the month, while SUV sales increased 4.3 percent and car sales slid 10 percent. F-Series truck sales totaled 76,027 last month, up 12.8 percent from May 2016. It marked the best May results in 13 years.

“May marked a standout month for Ford brand SUVs, with a May record 74,910 SUVs sold,” Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, said in a statement. “Plus, we continued to see strong F-Series performance, with sales and share rising this year, along with average transaction pricing. In May, overall F-Series sales were up double digits and transaction prices grew $3,300 per truck.”

Ford brand sales rose 2.1 percent and Lincoln Motor Co. sales were up 4.9 percent in May.

FCA saw mixed results across its lineup. Jeep sales dropped 14.7 percent, while Ram Trucks jumped 18.2 percent. The Chrysler brand sales dropped 1.8 percent, while Dodge rose 8.4 percent. Fiat sales dipped 15.8 percent.

Some analysts had predicted GM to post a sales gain in the month and for Ford to post a drop.

Forecasts ahead of Thursday called for automakers to see little change over their May sales results from 2016, despite seeing growth from last month. It’s likely another indication of plateauing sales. The auto industry enjoyed record sales in 2016 and has seen consistent growth the previous seven years.

“We could see a positive month for the industry for the first time this year in May, but Kelley Blue Book expects totals to finish about even year-over-year, despite one extra selling day in 2017,” stated Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book, in a statement . “Retail numbers for May are expected to finish strong, however they continue to be supported by considerable incentives and lease subvention. In recent months, leasing appears to be reaching its peak, which is expected, given declining residual values and which is contributing to this year’s slowing sales.”

Analysts expect automakers will sell more than 1.5 million vehicles in May.

A year ago, new cars were selling for about $850 dollars less than they are now — a factor that may have contributed to this month’s performance.

“While demand for new vehicles is still relatively strong, it’s a bit of smoke and mirrors,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis for Edmunds, in a statement. “Dealers and OEMs really pushed the deals over the holiday weekend to prop up their May numbers. Incentives were up sharply, and it seems automakers are putting more cash on the hood to nudge car shoppers to buy versus lease. Finance incentives were up 33 percent year over year in May, compared to a 28 percent rise in lease incentives and an 18 percent lift in cash incentives.”

