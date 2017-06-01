Drawers in a police SUV safeguard tactical gear. (Photo: Tuffy Security Products)

We all carry stuff in our cars and trucks that we value. And there are people who may try to steal that stuff, whether it’s the watch and jewelry you take off to play softball, tools for the job site, the computer you don’t want to lug into a restaurant — or the deer rifle you use every autumn in northern Michigan.

Tuffy Security Products produces a long list of products designed to keep your stuff yours: from console-mounted lock-boxes for cars, to security drawers for a car trunk or SUV cargo area.

Tuffy offers what it calls recreational and professional products, both designed to provide serious theft protection.

“We all share a common problem, protecting our hard-earned valuables,” company president and founder Shawn Gregory says on the Tuffy website. “I started this company (in 1989) because I had too many things stolen.

“I remember walking up to my Jeep finding everything gone. It made me so mad that I wanted to strangle that thief with one of the wires hanging from the dash where my stereo used to be.”

Tuffy’s recreational products are aimed at the typical vehicle owner, whether the need is to protect your stuff in the city or on a multi-day camping trip. Professional products are aimed primarily law enforcement agencies, the military and construction workers.

Among the company’s products are its line of Tactical Gear Security Drawers, which are available in several configurations, including single drawer, two side-by-side drawers, two over-and-under drawers or over-and-under drawers with a vented electronics enclosure.

Tuffy says its drawers are designed and built to outlast the vehicle in which they are installed. They come with a pick-resistant 10-tumbler lock.

The drawers are produced from 16-gauge steel, have quarter-inch steel latch components, use stainless steel-sealed roller bearings and are strong enough that 300 pounds of gear can be stacked on top. The drawers attach to a vehicle’s rear cargo area via steel mounting kits.

If you’re not carrying the sort of gear used by a SWAT team, Tuffy’s recreational product line includes everything from a portable safe to center-console and under-seat lockboxes, even hood and pickup tailgate locks.

Tuffy’s products are manufactured in the U.S. The company, now part of automotive accessories producer Bestop, is based in Cortez, Colorado, at the edge of the San Juan Mountains and slick-rock desert, an area, the company notes, that allows products to be field tested in extreme conditions.

For information, visit www.tuffyproducts.com.

Larry Edsall is a Phoenix-based freelance writer. You can reach him at ledsall@cox.net.

