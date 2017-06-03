Buy Photo Delphi chief technology officer Glen DeVos. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Troy — When self-driving vehicles become the norm, they will represent the greatest change in everyday transportation since horses were traded in for cars. Experts say the transition will be a gradual process over decades as some embrace the new technology, and others remain behind the wheels of their less-sophisticated cars.

A recent study by INRIX Research showed that just over 40 percent of people in five countries surveyed believe autonomous vehicles will be safer than today’s cars, even though one estimate says more than 29,000 traffic fatalities annually could be prevented in the U.S. by self-driving cars. To put that number in perspective, 40,200 Americans died in accidents involving motor vehicles in 2016, according to the National Safety Council.

How to build consumer confidence in the safety of technology most are unfamiliar with? That will be part of the discussion this week in Detroit as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hosts a technical conference on enhanced safety of vehicles. The four-day conference begins Monday at Cobo Center.

Companies pushing autonomous technologies are essentially indoctrinating the public to the safety features of driverless cars right now: The best-equipped vehicles coming off production lines include features that assist the driver in operating the vehicle safely — what’s known in the industry as Level 2 autonomy.

If all cars reached that level, 80 percent of the estimated 29,000 lives could be saved. Level 4 and 5 equipment and software will allow drivers to become passengers in a truly driverless vehicle, but the basics are already showing up.

“You hear a lot about driverless cars, but the building-block technologies are available on new vehicles now and they’re already making driving safer,” said Russ Rader, senior vice president of communications for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Those features include automatic braking, lane-departure warnings and blind-spot detection.

Ford Motor Co. has announced its intention to have fully self-driving vehicles — with no steering wheel, accelerator or brake pedal — available for ride-sharing by 2021. A company official said years of implementing assist features are moving the company toward that goal.

“That is an important first step in gaining awareness of, and trust in, automated capabilities,” Alan Hall, communications manager for mobility technology at Ford, said in an email. “In addition, we’ll continue to educate and share information as part of our self-driving car development efforts through a variety of means.”

Delphi Automotive is one of the automotive suppliers that’s leading the way. It says its Dedicated Short Range Communications car “see” a rapidly approaching car at an intersection long before a driver does.

By picking up a radio signal that’s broadcast from the approaching vehicle, a car equipped with that technology can react faster than a human operator. On Friday in an empty parking lot at Delphi’s Troy offices, company officials demonstrated the capabilities of DSRC, which produces a warning signal. Some 2018 Cadillac models will be equipped with Delphi’s technology and, eventually, the carmaker could pair it with automatic braking.

Glen DeVos, Delphi’s chief technology officer, said consumer confidence usually comes from two areas: regulation and awareness efforts. To date, the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued voluntary guidelines for autonomous vehicle development, but DeVos said at some point, the federal government will step in with mandatory regulation.

“... They want it to be developed, because it represents an incremental improvement in safety at every step of the way,” he said. “NHTSA has been very supportive, saying ‘Let’s develop the technology and do it in a thoughtful way. We’re not going to prescribe how you do it, but we want to understand how you do it.’ ”

To speed the testing process, developers may be able to use simulation shortcuts to compile billions of hours of experience in a fraction of the time. To that end, researchers at the University of Michigan are using “importance sampling” to sift through hours of road-testing to identify only the most useful data.

Huei Peng, director of UM’s Mcity facility, believes importance sampling could cut the time needed for testing by 300 to 100,000 times and reduce associated costs by nearly 100 percent. “We are helping them to push this product to be more mature and safe,” Peng said. “Then they have a better chance of getting to market.”

In the end, there may be no way to convince the masses they are safe until the cars are out on the road.

“You can try to describe these systems to the general public until you’re blue in the face,” said Jim Sayer, director of UM’s Transportation Research Institute. “But when they really get it is when they can experience it, or they hear about the experience of a neighbor or co-worker.”

Auto safety conference

A conference on enhancing vehicle safety runs Monday through Thursday at Detroit’s Cobo Center. Sessions will look at crash-avoidance through advanced systems, cybersecurity and regulation of self-driving cars. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao will speak, as will industry leaders, researchers and government officials.

