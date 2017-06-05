Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP file)

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has stepped down from his assignment as special master in the Takata air bag criminal restitution fund, the U. S. District Court in Detroit confirmed Monday.

Mueller has been appointed to lead the Justice Department’s investigation of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The court said it will consider candidates over the next few weeks to to oversee the compensation funds, which reimburse consumers affected by Takata’s defective air bags.

One of the recommended candidates is Kenneth Feinberg, an attorney who oversaw compensation funds for victims of 9/11 and the BP oil spill.

“Bob Mueller took an extraordinary monetary loss to drop this assignment and willingly gave up fees that would have amounted to millions of dollars to accept the Justice Department’s Special Counsel appointment,” U. S. District Judge George Caram Steeh said in a statement.

“He also had to sever his employment with his law firm. He willingly did this to perform his civic duty. It was an extraordinary thing to do.”

