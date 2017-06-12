Washington — The director of the White House’s National Economic Council will meet Wednesday with auto industry groups in Washington for a “listening session” on tax reform, the White House said Monday.

National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn will meet with representatives from the National Auto Dealers Association, Association of International Auto Dealers Association, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, Global Automakers and Auto Service Association, according to White House spokeswoman Natalie Strom.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the sessions with auto leaders is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to build support for a tax reform package that is a top priority for the president and Republican leaders in Congress.

“The president’s tax reform team is also continuing to hold meetings and discussions both at the principal level and the staff level as we work towards a consensus plan that will deliver middle-class and tax simplification for everyone,” Spicer said during Monday’s press briefing. “These meetings have been incredibly productive, and we believe that tax reform is well on track for the president to sign later this year.”

The Trump administration has met with other transportation-related groups in its effort to build support for reforming the U.S. tax code, most recently with America Airlines for America, American Association of Railroads, American Trucking Association, United Parcel Service and FedEx.

Spicer said Monday that tax reform is one of Trump’s biggest priorities for his first term in office.

“Together, the three pillars of infrastructure, tax reform, and repeal and replace of Obamacare are key to reaching the president’s goal of a booming and vibrant American economy, and the administration is going to continue to work every day to turn the President’s promises into policies,” Spicer said.

Trump has reached out to the auto industry several times in the early months of his administration. He invited the leaders of Detroit’s Big Three to the White House in January and he visited the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti in March.

Automakers have expressed hope for a more favorable regulatory environment under Trump, and he granted them early victory by reversing an Obama administration decision to finalize contentious fuel economy standards ahead of schedule earlier this year.

Automakers have also clashed with Trump occasionally over issues involving jobs losses that occur when companies have moved small-car production to Mexico.

