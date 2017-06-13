Washington — Only 14 of 37 midsize SUVS tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety earned “good” or “acceptable” ratings in headlight tests conducted by the group, which represents the insurance industry.
The institute said the 2017 Volvo XC60 and 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe are the only midsize SUVs that earned a “good” rating on headlight performance tests on luxury and nonluxury models. Eight other luxury midsize SUVs tested — the 2017 Acura MDX and RDX, BMW X5, Buick Envision, Infiniti QX70, Lexus NX and RX, Mercedes-Benz GLE — earned “acceptable” headlight ratings, as did four nonluxury models — the Honda Pilot, Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee, and Toyota Highlander.
The remaining midsize SUVs that were tested earned “marginal” or “poor” headlight grades.
Matthew Brumbelow, an institute senior research engineer, said in a statement the findings about headlight performance for SUVs show improvements over previous testing in the category, although he said there is still a lot of room for improvement among the segment of the auto market that is burgeoning in popularity.
“As a group, midsize SUV headlights perform slightly better than the other SUVs and pickups we evaluated last year, and that’s encouraging,” Brumbelow said. “Still, we continue to see headlights that compromise safety because they only provide a short view down the road at night.”
The insurance industry group said there are 79 headlight combinations available among the 37 SUVs it tested. The group said “more than half of the 79 headlight variants evaluated have too much glare,” which would be enough to earn poor headlight ratings in 17 of the cases.
“Managing glare can be more challenging for taller vehicles like SUVs and pickups because their headlights are mounted higher than on cars,” Brumbelow says. “Better aim at the factory can minimize glare.”
The insurance institute found in 2016 that not one of the 21 small SUVs earned a “good” rating in headlight tests, and the headlights for more than half of the vehicles were rated “poor.”
The IIHS said in July 2016 only the 2017 Ford Escape and 2016 Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-3 received “acceptable” ratings on headlight performance. Five others got “marginal” scores: the 2016 BMW X1, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, Volkswagen Tiguan and Mitsubishi Outlander.
Twelve small SUVs were rated “poor” last year: the 2017 Kia Sportage and 2016 Audi Q3, Jeep Renegade, Buick Encore, Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Trax, Fiat 500X, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Honda HR-V, Nissan Rogue, Jeep Patriot and Subaru Forester.
Midsize SUV headlight ratings
Luxury SUVs
Volvo XC60 - Good
Acura MDX - Acceptable
Acura RDX - Acceptable
BMW X5 - Acceptable
Buick Envision - Acceptable
Infiniti QX70 - Acceptable
Lexus NX - Acceptable
Lexus RX - Acceptable
Mercedes-Benz GLE - Acceptable
Audi Q5 (2018) - Marginal
BMW X3 - Marginal
Cadillac XT5 - Marginal
Infiniti QX50 - Marginal
Lincoln MKT - Marginal
Volvo XC90 - Marginal
Infiniti QX60 - Poor
Lincoln MKC - Poor
Lincoln MKX - Poor
Nonluxury SUVs
Hyundai Santa Fe - Good
Honda Pilot - Acceptable
Jeep Cherokee - Acceptable
Jeep Grand Cherokee - Acceptable
Toyota Highlander - Acceptable
Chevrolet Equinox (2018) - Marginal
Dodge Durango - Marginal
Ford Flex - Marginal
GMC Acadia - Marginal
Nissan Murano - Marginal
Nissan Pathfinder - Marginal
Dodge Journey - Poor
Ford Edge - Poor
Ford Explorer - Poor
GMC Terrain - Poor
Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - Poor
Jeep Wrangler - Poor
Kia Sorento - Poor
Toyota 4Runner - Poor
Source: IIHS
