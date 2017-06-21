2017 Sorento (Photo: Kia)

Kia once again topped J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study, marking the second consecutive year the South Korean brand beat luxury counterparts for the least problems reported by new-car owners in the first 90 days of ownership.

And four Detroit brands made the Top 10: Ram and Ford tied for fourth place, Chevrolet tied for sixth and Lincoln came in ninth. The influential study, which assigns scores determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles, is frequently consulted by buyers of new cars.

New-car quality reached its highest level in the study’s 30-year history, with owners of 2017 vehicles experiencing fewer problems with audio, communication, entertainment and navigation gadgetry than a year ago.

“Automotive manufacturers are responding to consumer feedback and producing vehicles of the highest quality,” Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power, said in a statement Wednesday. “The industry has improved significantly in each of the past three years. Today’s vehicles have more things that could go wrong but fewer things that actually do go wrong.”

However, in a sign of problems to come, owners reported more problems with driver-assist features — things like adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, collision avoidance and blind-spot detection. J.D. Power says that should sound “warning bells” to automakers and suppliers.

“Consumers will need to be convinced that these systems are foolproof before they will give up driving control to autonomous vehicles,” the report concluded.

The study surveyed nearly 80,000 people who bought or leased new 2017 model-year vehicles. The lower the score, the higher the vehicle quality.

Kia finished with 72 problems per 100 vehicles, while another South Korean make — Genesis, which is Hyundai’s luxury brand — came in second with 77 problems per 100.

Ford and Ram tied at fourth place with 86 problems per 100 vehicles made big gains from a year ago: Ram moved all the way up from the 19th spot last year, when owners reported 114 problems for every 100 trucks; and Ford moved from 11th place a year ago, when its score was 102.

Chevrolet kept its sixth-place ranking this year, in a three-way tie with BMW and Hyundai. Ford’s luxury brand Lincoln dropped from seventh-place last year to ninth, even though owners reported four fewer problems per 100 cars.

The industry average was 97 problems per 100 vehicles and GM’s Buick brand finished just above, with 95 problems per 100 vehicles. GMC, Chrysler, Cadillac, Dodge, Jeep, and Fiat all finished below the average. Fiat was in last place with 163 problems per 100 vehicles. Toyota, Lexus, Infiniti, Audi, Mitsubishi and Jaguar all fared worse in the results this year.

Hyundai Motor Co. nabbed the most segment awards with five No.1 spots for Kia vehicles, followed by General Motors Co. and BMW each with four.

Segment winners

Small car: Chevrolet Sonic

Small premium car: BMW 2 Series

Compact car: Kia Forte

Compact sporty car: Mini Cooper

Compact multi-purpose vehicle: Kia Soul

Compact premium car: BMW 4 Series

Midsize car: Toyota Camry

Midsize sporty car: Ford Mustang

Minivan: Chrysler Pacifica

Midsize premium car: Lexus GS

Midsize premium sporty car: Porsche 911

Large car: Kia Cadenza

Small SUV: Kia Niro

Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

Compact SUV: GMC Terrain

Compact premium SUV: Porsche Macan

Midsize SUV: Kia Sorento

Midsize premium SUV: BMW X6

Midsize pickup: Nissan Frontier

Large SUV: Ford Expedition

Large premium SUV: Infiniti QX80

Large light-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado

Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado HD

