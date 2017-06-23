FEV North America, the automotive powertrain and engineering company based in Auburn Hills, plans an expansion that will mean an additional 250 local jobs.

Company officials will construct a “state of the art” vehicle testing facility in Auburn Hills at its North American Test Center on Harmon Road. FEV works in design and development of engines, and provides testing and instrumentation to auto manufacturers.

“The idea is to do fuel economy and fuel emissions measurements,” said Joachim Wolschendorf, executive vice president of FEV North America. “That can be done for conventional vehicles as we have the on the road today, as well as hybrid vehicles.”

The expansion will see FEV grow its Michigan work force from 500 people to 750 in the coming years. Coupled with construction of the test facility, it represents an investment of $27 million.

Wolschendorf said construction will get underway immediately, with the goal of completing the test facility enclosure before winter. The facility is expected to be completed, inside and out, in the second quarter of 2018.

The company will host a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, which Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to attended.

FEV was founded in 1975 in Aachen, Germany, which remains home to FEV Europe.

JLynch@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2034

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tXWgmb