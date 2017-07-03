Ford Motor Co. sold 227,979 vehicles in June, a 5.1 percent drop from the same month a year ago. (Photo: Chris O'Meara / AP)

Ford Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and General Motors Co. each saw sales slip in June compared to a year ago. Ford reported sales dropped 5.1 percent, while GM’s sales dipped 5 percent. Fiat Chrysler saw the steepest decline with a 7 percent drop in total sales.

Ford, which sold 227,979 vehicles in June, said the decline was driven largely by a 13.9 percent dive in fleet vehicle sales for the month coupled with continued falling car sales. Ford sold 23 percent fewer vehicles in the car segment in June compared to a year ago. GM sold 243,155 vehicles last month, and Fiat Chrysler sold 187, 348.

The June results leave Ford at 1.3 million vehicles sold in the first half of the year, 3.8 percent less than what the company had sold at the mid-year point in 2016.

GM’s drop came amid a strong showing in the crossover market.

“U.S. total sales are moderating due to an industry-wide pull-back in daily rental sales, but key U.S. economic fundamentals clearly remain positive,” said Mustafa Mohatarem, GM chief economist. “Under the current economic conditions, we anticipate U.S. retail vehicle sales will remain strong for the foreseeable future.”

GM officials touted strong sales — a 23 percent increase — in the crossover market. The Chevrolet Equinox in particular performed well, seeing an increase of 36 percent.

Fiat Chrysler had several vehicles post strong showings. Those include the Ram series, as well as the popular Jeep Grand Cherokee which enjoyed a 21 percent rise in sales over 2016.

Meanwhile, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan rose 59 percent from 2016 with its highest sales figures since last year's launch.

The results are in line with most analyst projections. Cox Automotive estimates vehicle sales will fall 3.6 percent year-over-year for the month of June. Analysts there recently trimmed 2017 forecasts for sales of new vehicles because of lower demand.

Analysts are predicting automakers will sell about 1.46 million to 1.48 million vehicles in June compared to 1.5 million the same month a year ago. It would mark the sixth straight month of sales declines.

“The auto industry is pacing towards its weakest first half since 2014,” said J.D. Power analyst Deirdre Borrego in a forecast statement. “While the retail selling rate has declined in four of the first six months.”

Ford remained optimistic about its truck and SUV sales. The Dearborn-based automaker moved 97,536 trucks and 77,712 SUVs in June, up 1.2 percent and 3.2 percent year-over-year, respectively.

Ford managed to sell 77,895 F-Series trucks in June. For comparison, the company has sold 82,721 Focuses since the start of the year.

“Customers drove a record 406,464 Ford brand SUV sales in the first half of this year, with Explorer sales increasing 23 percent in June,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, in a statement. “F-Series continues expanding its sales and share this year, with customers opting for high-series pickups and investing in class-exclusive features that only Ford trucks offer.”

Meanwhile, analysts with Edmunds expect despite a “softening” market, 2017 sales will only slip 2 percent compared to 2016’s record high, making this year the fourth best sales year in U.S. history.”

Cox Automotive analysts estimate that 17.1 million cars and trucks will be sold in the United States in 2017, followed by a drop to 16.7 million in 2018.

The forecast for this year is down 2.5 percent from a record 2016, when automakers sold 17.55 million new cars and trucks in the United States. Cox Automotive, which owns websites such as Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader and other companies, earlier in the year predicted sales would be 16.8 million and 17.3 million.

