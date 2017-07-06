2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year finalists
Twelve cars, 20 utility vehicles and three trucks have
Twelve cars, 20 utility vehicles and three trucks have been nominated for the 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year. In September, the nominees will be winnowed to a list of semifinalists by some 60 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada, and then further evaluated in October until three finalists from each category are selected. The winners announced at the opening of the 2018 Detroit auto show in January. Continue on to see the nominees.  The Detroit News
Car of the Year nominee: The Alfa Romeo Giulia
Car of the Year nominee: The Alfa Romeo Giulia  Webb Bland, Alfa Romeo
Car of the Year nominee: The Audi A5 Sportback
Car of the Year nominee: The Audi A5 Sportback  Audi
Car of the Year nominee: The BMW 5-Series
Car of the Year nominee: The BMW 5-Series  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Car of the Year nominee: The Honda Accord (yet to
Car of the Year nominee: The Honda Accord (yet to be unveiled).  Honda
Car of the Year nominee: The Honda Clarity
Car of the Year nominee: The Honda Clarity  Richard Drew, AP
Car of the Year nominee: The Hyundai Ioniq
Car of the Year nominee: The Hyundai Ioniq  Hyundai
Car of the Year nominee: The Kia Stinger
Car of the Year nominee: The Kia Stinger  Kia
Car of the Year nominee: The Lexus LC 500
Car of the Year nominee: The Lexus LC 500  Lexus
Car of the Year nominee: The Porsche Panamera
Car of the Year nominee: The Porsche Panamera  Porsche
Car of the Year nominee: The Subaru Impreza
Car of the Year nominee: The Subaru Impreza  Subaru
Car of the Year nominee: The Tesla Model 3
Car of the Year nominee: The Tesla Model 3  Tesla
Car of the Year nominee: The Toyota Camry
Car of the Year nominee: The Toyota Camry  David Dewhurst Photography
Utility of the Year nominee: The Audi Q5
Utility of the Year nominee: The Audi Q5  Audi
Utility of the Year nominee: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Utility of the Year nominee: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Utility of the Year nominee: The BMW X3
Utility of the Year nominee: The BMW X3  BMW
Utility of the Year nominee: The 2018 Buick Enclave
Utility of the Year nominee: The 2018 Buick Enclave  Buick
Utility of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Equinox
Utility of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Equinox  Chevrolet
Utility of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Traverse
Utility of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Traverse  Chevrolet
Utility of the Year nominee: The GMC Terrain
Utility of the Year nominee: The GMC Terrain  GMC
Utility of the Year nominee: The Honda Odyssey
Utility of the Year nominee: The Honda Odyssey  Honda, Wieck
Utility of the Year nominee: The Jeep Compass
Utility of the Year nominee: The Jeep Compass  FCA US LLC
Utility of the Year nominee: The Kia Niro
Utility of the Year nominee: The Kia Niro  Kia
Utility of the Year nominee: The Land Rover Discovery
Utility of the Year nominee: The Land Rover Discovery  Nick Dimbleby
Utility of the Year nominee: The Range Rover Velar
Utility of the Year nominee: The Range Rover Velar  Range Rover
Utility of the Year nominee: The Mazda CX-5
Utility of the Year nominee: The Mazda CX-5  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Utility of the Year nominee: The Mini Cooper Countryman
Utility of the Year nominee: The Mini Cooper Countryman  Mini
Utility of the Year nominee: The Nissan Rogue Sport
Utility of the Year nominee: The Nissan Rogue Sport  Nissan
Utility of the Year nominee: The Subaru Crosstrek
Utility of the Year nominee: The Subaru Crosstrek  Subaru
Utility of the Year nominee: The Toyota C-HR
Utility of the Year nominee: The Toyota C-HR  Dewhurst Photography
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volkswagen Atlas
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volkswagen Atlas  Volkswagen
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volkswagen Tiguan
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volkswagen Tiguan  Volkswagen
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volvo XC60
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volvo XC60  Volvo
Truck of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Colorado
Truck of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2  Vaeth Photography
Truck of the Year nominee: The Ford Expedition
Truck of the Year nominee: The Ford Expedition  Ford
Truck of the Year nominee: The Lincoln Navigator
Truck of the Year nominee: The Lincoln Navigator  James Lipman
    Nominees for 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year were announced Thursday morning, with Chevrolet and Honda leading the talented pack with three vehicles each.

    Chevy’s mid-size Equinox and full-size Traverse will both vie for the SUV crown, while the brand’s Colorado ZR2 off-road pickup will be a favorite for Truck of the Year. Honda has defied the decline in sedan sales — its 2016 Car of the Year compact Civic continues to rack up record sales — and will field both the mid-size Accord and hydrogen-powered Clarity for car honors.

    Among luxury makes, Alfa Romeo, BMW and Audi have two nominees each. Alfa’s nimble Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV are the automaker’s first mass-market entries for the award as the brand seeks to post a win in a premium segment long defined by German excellence. Another startup of note is Silicon Valley-based Tesla, which will put up its Model 3, a sub-$40,000, 200-mile-plus range electric that’s aimed at the heart of the premium market. The Model 3 hopes to follow in the footsteps of Chevy’s 238-mile-range Bolt EV which won 2017 Car of the Year.

    Notably absent from the NACTOY list are two of the most highly anticipated cars of 2018, the Ford GT and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

    The GT is the production version of the race car that won the 24 Hours of LeMans’ GTE Pro class last year on the 50th anniversary of Ford’s historic defeat of Ferrari. The iconic sports car was not deemed eligible for the award given its low sales volume, its $450,000 sticker price and lack of availability to the general public. Ford has selected all 750 buyers of the GT through an application process.

    Dodge’s 840-horsepower Demon stole the New York Auto Show this year with its eye-popping 9.65-second quarter-mile time, a production car record. Like Ford’s GT, Dodge is building it as the brand’s halo vehicle. However, with the same drivetrain and structure as Dodge’s 707-horse Challenger SRT Hellcat — introduced for the 2015 model year — the Demon is not sufficiently altered to meet NACTOY’s criteria as a separate model.

    Also missing from the list are the Jaguar I-PACE — an all-electric challenger to Tesla’s Model X SUV — along with the Subaru Ascent, Buick Regal, Regal Tour X, Lexus LS and VW Arteon sedan. All are fresh 2018 models but will not be available for media tests this calendar year.

    In the truck category two titanic SUVs – the three-row Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator — are entered with Chevy’s midsize ZR2 pickup. Both utes qualify for the truck category as they sit on pickup-shared, body-on-frame architectures with resulting towing capacity that counts as a significant reason for purchase.

    The award is one of the industry’s most prestigious with the jury consisting of independent journalists from a range of media outlets. With sport utilities now accounting for a significant majority of vehicle sales — 47 percent of all vehicles sold in June versus just 37 percent cars — the award for the first time honored utes as a separate category last year. And while auto sales this year are off their record 2016 pace, the thirst for SUVs has not abated, with 20 of the NACTOY entries coming in the utility category versus 12 cars and three trucks.

    Come September, the nominees will be winnowed to a list of semifinalists by some 60 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada, including the author of this article. The semifinalists will be further evaluated in October over a week of extended testing, thrashing and jawboning in the Metro Detroit area.

    Three finalists from each category will then be selected and the winners announced at the opening of the 2018 Detroit auto show in January. The award honors excellence in innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value.

    NACTOY nominees

    Car of the year

    Alfa Romeo Giulia

    Audi A5 Sportback

    BMW 5-series

    Honda Clarity

    Honda Accord

    Hyundai Ioniq

    Kia Stinger

    Lexus LC500

    Porsche Panamera

    Subaru Impreza

    Tesla Model 3

    Toyota Camry

    Utility of the year

    Audi Q5/S5

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    BMW X3

    Buick Enclave

    Chevrolet Equinox

    Chevrolet Traverse

    GMC Terrain

    Honda Odyssey

    Jeep Compass

    Kia Niro

    Land Rover Discovery

    Range Rover Velar

    Mazda CX-5

    Mini Countryman

    Nissan Rogue Sport

    Subaru Crosstrek

    Toyota CH-R

    Volkswagen Atlas

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volvo XC60

    Truck

    Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

    Ford Expedition

    Lincoln Navigator

