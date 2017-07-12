Vintage Air’s new Heritage Series offers four metal finishes for its under-dash heating and cooling outlets. (Photo: Vintage Air)

Updates from some of the companies with products we’ve featured here in the past:

■Vintage Air, known for producing modern air-conditioning systems for classic vehicles, has launched a new Heritage Series of under-dash evaporator systems that can supply heated or cool air. The company says they not only look good, but are easy to install without requiring dash modifications.

Features include a three-speed blower fan and four adjustable vents with the buyer’s choice of mother of pearl, engine-turned aluminum, brushed aluminum or black anodized engine-turned aluminum faces. Each unit is 161/4 inches wide, 51/4 inches tall and 12 inches deep.

For details, visit www.vintageair.com.

■High-performance suspension parts producer Eibach has added Anti-Roll and Pro kits designed for the 2013-17 Scion FR-S, Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86, and for the 2016-17 Honda Civic; performance lift springs for the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor; and Pro-Truck performance shocks for the 2015-17 Toyota Hilux and 2011-16 Ford Ranger.

For details and pricing, visit www.eibach.com.

Slime’s Next Generation Flat Tire Repair Kit includes a cartridge of tire leak sealant. (Photo: Slime)

■Slime may not have an attractive name, but its product is designed to fix a flat tire quickly and safely and to get you back on your way. The San Next Generation Flat Tire Repair Kit requires no tools, not even a tire jack. The company says it is tire-sensor safe.

Slime also offers sealants designed for lawn and garden tractors.

The Next Generation Flat Tire Repair Kit for automobiles is priced at $40 or $50; refill cartridges are $13. For details, visit www.slime.com.

■Tuffy Security Products has new under-seat security drawers designed for 2011-and-later Ford Explorers and 2013-and-later Ford Police Interceptor sport utility vehicles. The drawers fit beneath either or both of the vehicle’s front seats and, the company says, are “completely out of sight from outside the vehicle.”

Tuffy says they can be installed with basic hand tools and are designed so as not to interfere with any under-seat wiring harnesses.

For details, visit www.tuffyproducts.com.

Piloti’s low-cut Circuit Le Mans shoe was inspired by the racing stripes of vintage racers. (Photo: Piloti)

■Piloti, the driving shoe company, has added a limited-edition line inspired by the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

The low-cut Piloti Circuit Le Mans features a racing stripe in the French national colors and a design that harkens to classic race-car liveries. Cost: $165.

Meanwhile, recalling the era of “gentleman racers,” the company offers the Ligne boot in Italian leather with an ankle strap embossed with the Le Mans racing logo and a woven French flag. Price: $450.

Details at www.piloti.com.

■Tailhook, which in the past few months unveiled a long-handled device for extracting hard-to-reach or bulky items from a truck bed, and that stores hidden away inside the truck’s tailgate, has launched its website where the product ($120) and installation kit ($25) are available for purchase.

For details, visit www.thetailhook.com.

Larry Edsall is a Phoenix-based freelance writer. You can reach him at ledsall@cox.net.

