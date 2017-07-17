A gas pump in Commerce Twp, November 3, 2014. (David Guralnick / Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit Ne)

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.34 per gallon. That’s about 2 cents less than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.24 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.40 in the Jackson area. It was the second week in a row that the Benton Harbor area had the lowest price and Jackson had the highest.

The Detroit-area’s average was down about 4 cents from a week ago to $2.37 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

