Vintage and new at the Concours d' Elegance tour stop
Greg Jones looks out of the 2nd floor on one of the

Greg Jones looks out of the 2nd floor on one of the garages overlooking a caravan of amazing vehicles on a tour stop from the Concours d' Elegance to M1Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan on July 28, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

General Motors Vice President of Global Design Michael

General Motors Vice President of Global Design Michael Simcoe drives out to the track with passenger Jacob Gilbert in the1959 Chevrolet Stingray Racer, that was built for former GM design head Bill Mitchell, and is owned by the GM Heritage Collection.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Professional race car driver Scott Maxwell backs up

Professional race car driver Scott Maxwell backs up the 2018 Shelby GT350R to take a few laps on the track at M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

A crowd of guests watch cars race around the track

A crowd of guests watch cars race around the track at M1 Concourse from one of garages off the track during the Concours d' Elegance of America sponsored event.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

A 1965 Shelby Cobra reflects the clouds on an overcast

A 1965 Shelby Cobra reflects the clouds on an overcast day in Pontiac amongst a row of magnificent vehicles on the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop at M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE takes a few laps

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE takes a few laps on the track at M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Ralph Gilles, FCA Head of Design chats with Adam Carolla,

Ralph Gilles, FCA Head of Design chats with Adam Carolla, comedian, radio personality, television host and actor about the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

A 1933 Lincoln KB Convertible Coupe by LeBaron leads

A 1933 Lincoln KB Convertible Coupe by LeBaron leads the line of amazing vehicles during the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop at the M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon takes a few laps

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon takes a few laps on the track at M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

A 1959 Cadillac, part of a host of beautiful vehicles

A 1959 Cadillac, part of a host of beautiful vehicles on the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop at M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The hood ornament on a 1929 Stutz Model 8 Blackhawk

The hood ornament on a 1929 Stutz Model 8 Blackhawk at the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop at M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The second floor of one of the garages at the M1 Concours

The second floor of one of the garages at the M1 Concours in Pontiac.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

A Buick Century at the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty

A Buick Century at the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Tony Russo's 1927 Lincoln Judkins body coupe at the

Tony Russo's 1927 Lincoln Judkins body coupe at the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The greyhound hood ornament on Tony Russo's 1927 Lincoln

The greyhound hood ornament on Tony Russo's 1927 Lincoln Judkins body coupe at the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The wood spokes on one of the white walled wheels of

The wood spokes on one of the white walled wheels of Tony Russo's 1927 Lincoln Judkins body coupe at the Concours d' Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The second floor of one of the garages at the M1 Concours

The second floor of one of the garages at the M1 Concours in Pontiac overlooking the track.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

A 1966 Hertz Shelby GT350, 1959 Chevrolet Stingray

A 1966 Hertz Shelby GT350, 1959 Chevrolet Stingray Racer and a 1970 Dodge Challenger are a beautiful line up of vehicles during the Concours d' Elegance of America event at the M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The 2018 Shelby GT350R takes a few laps on the track

The 2018 Shelby GT350R takes a few laps on the track at M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and the 2018 Dodge

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon take a few laps on the track at M1 Concourse.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The second floor of one of the garages at the M1 Concours

The second floor of one of the garages at the M1 Concours in Pontiac overlooking the track.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The 1959 Chevrolet Stingray Racer, that was built for

The 1959 Chevrolet Stingray Racer, that was built for former GM design head Bill Mitchell, and is owned by the GM Heritage Collection parked off the track at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News


    The annual Concours d’Elegance of classic cars is this weekend at the Inn at St. John’s, 44045 Five Mile, Plymouth.

    Things got started Friday at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac with the heads of global design for Detroit carmakers showing some notable vehicles and a stop by the Hagerty Motoring Tour.

    A free cars-and-coffee gathering takes place 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday in the parking area at the Inn at St. John’s.

    The weekend highlight is the expo from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Attendees can stroll the St. John’s golf course while admiring the cars. This year’s theme is “Jet-Age Juniors,” a look at early U.S.-made compact cars like the Falcon, Comet, Valiant and Lancer. Advance tickets to the expo are $35 per person, or $45 at the gate.

    Attendees park at Plymouth High School, 8400 Beck, and ride shuttles to the event.

