Buy Photo Tony Russo’s 1927 Lincoln, which sports wood spokes on its white walls, was among the classic rides at Friday’s Concours d’ Elegance Hagerty Motor Tour stop at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The annual Concours d’Elegance of classic cars is this weekend at the Inn at St. John’s, 44045 Five Mile, Plymouth.

Things got started Friday at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac with the heads of global design for Detroit carmakers showing some notable vehicles and a stop by the Hagerty Motoring Tour.

A free cars-and-coffee gathering takes place 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday in the parking area at the Inn at St. John’s.

The weekend highlight is the expo from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Attendees can stroll the St. John’s golf course while admiring the cars. This year’s theme is “Jet-Age Juniors,” a look at early U.S.-made compact cars like the Falcon, Comet, Valiant and Lancer. Advance tickets to the expo are $35 per person, or $45 at the gate.

Attendees park at Plymouth High School, 8400 Beck, and ride shuttles to the event.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2v7KedC