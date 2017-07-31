Automotive supplier Denso plans to invest $75.5 million and add more than 130 employees to its Michigan and Ohio operations, the company announced Monday.

Most of that money — $75 million — will be spent over the next three years at the company’s North American regional headquarters in Southfield. Denso officials plan to expand and renovate the research and development facilities there and add 120 employees.

That work focuses on developing mobility operations to focus on autonomous vehicles, safety and cybersecurity. The Japanese company is one of the largest automotive technology suppliers.

“This is the first in a line of investments to create the future of mobility by bringing in top talent and fostering our culture of innovation,” Kenichiro Ito, chairman of Denso’s North America Board of Directors and chief executive officer of Denso International America Inc., said in a statement. “Expanding our team and resources now will help us make a future of autonomous cars and advanced electric vehicles possible.”

The remaining $500,000 will be spent in Dublin, Ohio, to renovate a 10,000-square-foot satellite office where Denso’s research and development teams work on powertrain and infotainment tech, among other things.

The Ohio Development Services Agency is providing the company with $160,000 in performance-based incentives for the work there.

Denso will work with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to train skilled workers to fill the new positions, the company said in a statement.

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vfSTuA