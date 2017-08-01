Buy Photo All three of the Detroit automakers saw new vehicle sales drop in July 2017, compared to the same month in 2016. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Detroit Three all saw new vehicle sales drop in July.

When compared to the same month a year ago, General Motors Co.’s new vehicle sales fell 15.4 percent, the largest decline of the Detroit Three, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s fell 10 percent, and Ford Motor Co.’s sales slid 7.5 percent in that same time, the companies reported Tuesday.

The companies blamed the drops on a decline in fleet sales. GM also blamed a planned reduction in sales on rental car companies, which are less profitable. Its retail sales in July, however, also fell 14.4 percent from July 2016. Ford sold 200,212 vehicles in July. Its retail sales were down 1 percent, while fleet sales declined by 26.4 percent compared to a year ago. Fiat’s fleet sales were down 35 percent compared to a year ago due to Fiat Chrysler’s strategy to “reduce sales to the daily rental segment.”

All of GM’s brands saw significant year-over-year declines including Buick dropping 30.5 percent; Cadillac declining 21.7 percent; Chevrolet falling 15.3 percent and GMC dropping 7.3 percent from July 2016.

The automaker’s bloated inventory also hardly budged from a month ago, dropping from 105 days supply at the end of June to 104 days supply at the end of July. GM has said it plans to cut days supply of vehicles to about 70 days by the end of the year.

Despite strong performance from the Jeep Compass, Chrysler Pacifica minivan and Ram ProMaster City utility van, the company sold 161,477 vehicles in July.

Fiat Chrysler’s retail sales were down 6 percent compared to the same month last year, Fiat Chrysler reported.

“Customers across the country drove retail gains of Ford brand SUVs in July,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, in a statement. “SUV retail sales were up 9.1 percent nationally, with growth in every region of the country. High-series SUVs were in strong demand with customers representing nearly 30 percent of retail sales.”

Analysts before official numbers were released Tuesday said the industry would take its largest sales slip this year in July, calling for a year-over-year decrease of around 6 percent.

Ford saw SUV sales increase by 2.2 percent last month, though what had been growing truck sales dropped 7.1 percent. However, the average transaction price for those trucks increased by $4,600, as customers opted for Super Duty pickups.

Car sales for the automaker dropped 19.4 percent.

“We have strategically decided to reduce car production rather than increase incentive spending or dump vehicles into daily rental fleets, like some of our competitors,” said Kurt McNeil, GM U.S. vice president of sales operations, in a statement. “We are working hard to protect the residual values of our new products and growing quality retail and commercial sales, and July’s ATPs reflect that discipline.”

The July results are a continuation of what automakers saw through the first half of 2017, in which sales were down 2.1 percent compared to the first half of 2016.

Analysts call it the post-peak phase. Sales are plateauing after record years, and July — typically a good sales month for auto companies — wasn’t immune.

“July is historically a strong month, but with disappointing sales and inventories still building, something needs to give,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds executive director of industry analysis, in a statement. “A lot is riding on late-summer sales events to help move vehicles before 2018 models start arriving at dealer lots. Production slowdowns will help address some of the inventory issues, but consumers may be waiting for automakers to loosen the purse strings on incentives to get them to pull the trigger on making a purchase.”

Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book, echoed Caldwell in his forecast. He and other Kelley Blue Book analysts expected GM to see a significant drop in market share “as the company focuses on lowering production to combat rising levels of inventory.”

Kelley Blue Book forecast GM sales would drop 9 percent in July compared to a year ago, Ford would drop 6 percent and Fiat Chrysler would fall 7 percent.

Meanwhile, Edmunds said GM would fall 11 percent, Ford would fall 5 percent and Fiat Chrysler would fall 7 percent.

But a slower-than-expected start to the year has some analysts calling for a softening market in 2017, with year-end expectations now lowered at the mid-year point.

