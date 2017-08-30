Imported cars at the Lazaro Cardenas port, one of the biggest in Mexico. (Photo: Omar Torres / AFP/Getty Images)

Washington — Michigan is the state that is most at risk of suffering economic losses due to President Donald Trump’s push to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to a study released Thursday by the Fitch Ratings credit agency.

The study found that Michigan would be most harmed by changes to NAFTA that are being negotiated now by officials from the Trump administration and their counterparts from Canada and Mexico because its economy is “the most interconnected of all U.S. states with Canada and Mexico.

“Potential risks include lower sales and income tax revenues, which would likely transfer to localities through curtailed state revenue sharing and lower school funding,” the study said. “The tax bases and income tax collections of its most export-dependent localities, particularly those in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area, would also be affected.”

Other states that were consider most at risk during the NAFTA negotiations include North Dakota, which Fitch Ratings said sends 82 percent of its exports to Canada, and New Mexico, which the agency said sends 43 percent of its exports to Mexico. The study found large states like Texas and California would be isolated from suffering economic losses if NAFTA is altered because of their size and economic diversity.

The Trump administration is pushing for wholesale changes to the NAFTA agreement, which was enacted in 1994 to create a free-trade zone between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Following up on a campaign promise, Trump notified Canada and Mexico of his desire to renegotiate NAFTA in May.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in opening remarks of the five-day negotiation in Washington this month that president is looking for drastic changes to the trade agreement that has been blamed for lost jobs in the U.S. auto industry.

“The views of the president about NAFTA, which I completely share, are well-known,” Lighthizer said on Aug. 16. “I want to be clear that he is not interested in a mere tweaking of few provisions and a couple of updated chapters. We feel that NAFTA has fundamentally failed many, many Americans and needs major improvement.”

Renegotiating NAFTA was a central tenet of Trump’s campaign as he promised voters that he would take steps to improve economic conditions, especially in auto-dependent states in the Midwest. NAFTA was enacted in 1994 to create a free-trade zone between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The trade deal has been blamed for auto companies moving production of smaller cars to Mexico.

Some made-in-America hawks have pushed the Trump administration to advocate for a toughening of requirements for parts made in the U.S., Canada or Mexico to qualify for duty-free treatment. The current threshold is 62.5 percent of parts; some have called for that to be raised to as much as 90 percent, or moving to a system involving nation-specific requirements.

Automakers have tried to stave off changes to rules of origin, arguing such changes would likely increase the price of vehicles in U.S. showrooms.

Michael D’Arcy, a director in Fitch’s US Public Finance group, said Trump has made clear that he is intent on drastically altering the U.S.’ trade relationship with its neighboring countries.

“Even before taking office, President Trump and his cabinet nominees struck a decidedly different rhetorical tone on trade than their predecessors,” D’Arcy said in a statement. “While many details of the Trump administration’s policy shifts remain unclear, current regional exposure to trade and border traffic with Mexico and Canada can illustrate where federal policy change could have the greatest impact.”

The next round of NAFTA talks have been scheduled for Sept. 1-5 in Mexico, with a following round set for Canada in late September and a return to the U.S. scheduled for October. All three countries pledged at the end of Sunday’s negotiations to continue working together to “modernize” the trade deal, even as they staked out starkly different positions on the legacy of the agreement in the initial talks.

