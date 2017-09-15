2018 Car, Truck, Utility of the Year semi-finalists
The North American Car, Truck and Utility vehicle semi-finalists
The North American Car, Truck and Utility vehicle semi-finalists are announced.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Car: 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti
Car: 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti  FCA
2017 Toyota Camry
2017 Toyota Camry  David Dewhurst Photography, AP
2018 Honda Accord
2018 Honda Accord  Carlos Osorio, AP
2018 Kia Stinger
2018 Kia Stinger  Jason Kempin, Getty Images for Kia Motors
2018 Lexus LC 500
2018 Lexus LC 500  David Dewhurst Photography, AP
2018 Subaru Impreza
2018 Subaru Impreza  Subaru
2017 Porsche Panamera
2017 Porsche Panamera  Richard Drew, AP
2017 Hyundai Ioniq
2017 Hyundai Ioniq  Mark Lennihan, AP
2017 BMW 5 series
2017 BMW 5 series  Ng Han Guan, AP
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
2018 Audi A5 Sportback  Audi
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio  Kia
Utility: 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir
Utility: 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir  Buick
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio  Joe Wilssens, Joe Wilssens Photography, Inc.
2017 Jeep Compass
2017 Jeep Compass  FCA US LLC
2018 Honda Odyssey
2018 Honda Odyssey  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
2018 Chevrolet Traverse  The Detroit News
2018 Audi SQ5 TFSI
2018 Audi SQ5 TFSI  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Equinox  Chevrolet
2017 Kia Niro
2017 Kia Niro  Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
2017 Mazda CX-5
2017 Mazda CX-5  Chris Carlson, AP
2018 Land Rover Discovery
2018 Land Rover Discovery  Land Rover
2018 BMW X3
2018 BMW X3  BMW
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
2018 Volkswagen Atlas  Volkswagen
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan  Volkswagen
2018 Volvo XC60
2018 Volvo XC60  Mary Altaffer, AP
2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited
2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited  AP
Truck: 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2
Truck: 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
2018 Ford Expedition
2018 Ford Expedition  Ford Motor Company
2018 Lincoln Navigator
2018 Lincoln Navigator  Drew Angerer, Getty Images
    Semifinalists for the prestigious 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year were announced Friday morning, and the list is as notable for what did not make it as for what did.

    For the first time in the award’s 25-year history, not a single Detroit-based automaker is nominated for Car of the Year — a sign of the massive market shift to sport utility vehicles over sedans.

    Since the 2008 recession, SUV sales have surged to over 60 percent of market share, with General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. studying whether to end production of full-size and subcompact autos. No new Detroit Three sedans were eligible for this year’s NACTOY selection process.

    Ironically, one of the year’s most anticipated vehicles is a sedan, the Tesla Model 3. But Tesla withdrew the Silicon Valley-made electric vehicle, saying it is focused on scaling up production and could not have a car available for jury testing.

    GM leads all manufacturers with four nominees in the truck and utility categories. Up for Utility of the Year will be the midsize Buick Enclave, and GM’s Chevrolet division will have three nominees for the NACTOY trophy. The compact Chevy Equinox and mid-size Traverse will compete for best ute while the Colorado ZR2 pickup truck will vie for Truck of the Year honors against the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator — the only nominees from the Blue Oval stable.

    Ford’s stunning GT supercar was deemed ineligible for NACTOY in July due to its low sales volume, its $450,000 sticker price and lack of availability to the general public. Ford has selected all 750 buyers of the GT through an application process.

    Also ineligible was Dodge’s halo, 840-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon coupe that has set a production car record 9.65-second quarter-mile time. With the same drivetrain and structure as Dodge’s 707-horse Challenger SRT Hellcat — introduced for the 2015 model year — the Demon is not sufficiently altered to meet NACTOY’s criteria as a separate model.

    Other notables vying for top SUV are the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Honda Odyssey, and VW Atlas and Tiguan. The Stelvio, the Italian brand’s first SUV, will square off against perennial favorites from Audi and BMW. Minivans have also seen their market share crater in the face of the SUV juggernaut, but Honda has doubled down on its popular Odyssey minivan bringing new tech to market like a horizontally-sliding second-row seat. And VW hopes to put Dieselgate in its rear-view mirror with two three-row SUVs tailored for the US market.

    Despite its its diminished status, the car category will feature a face-off between two of the industry’s iconic models — the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Determined to remain relevant (and maintain their 300,000-plus unit sales) in Ute Nation, the two sedans received major chassis, styling, and tech updates for 2018 that blur the distinction between luxury and mainstream sedans.

    They will be clear favorites, but other notables in the car class are BMW’s premium benchmark 5-series, the sexy Alfa Romeo Giulia, and athletic Kia Stinger fastback which the Korea automaker has positioned as a halo vehicle for the brand’s sporty vibe.

    The NACTOY award is one of the industry’s most prestigious. Some 60 auto experts from the U.S. and Canada, including the author of this article, will evaluate the nominees in October over a week of grueling testing, flogging and eyeballing in the Metro Detroit area.

    Three finalists from each category will be selected and announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in late November. The winners will be unveiled January 14 at the opening of the 2018 Detroit auto show.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

    Semifinalists

    Car

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

    2018 Audi A5 Sportback

    2017 BMW 5-series

    2018 Honda Accord

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq

    2018 Kia Rio

    2018 Kia Stinger

    2018 Lexus LC500

    2017 Porsche Panamera

    2018 Subaru Impreza

    2018 Toyota Camry

    Utility

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    2018 Audi Q5/S5

    2018 BMW X3

    2018 Buick Enclave

    2018 Chevrolet Equinox

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse

    2018 Honda Odyssey

    2017 Jeep Compass

    2017 Kia Niro

    2018 Land Rover Discovery

    2017 Mazda CX-5

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek

    2018 VW Atlas

    2018 VW Tiguan

    2018 Volvo XC60

    Truck

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

    2018 Ford Expedition

    2018 Lincoln Navigator

