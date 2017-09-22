Detroit — U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into whether a seat belt on a three-wheeled motorcycle failed and contributed to the death of a Detroit-area man.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation this week to determine if a defect in seat belts installed on 2015 Polaris Slingshot models prevents them from properly restraining occupants in a crash. Investigators aren’t aware of other seat belt failures involving those vehicles.

The NHTSA document says in the August 2016 crash in Livonia, the motorcycle driver veered while changing lanes, slid sideways into oncoming traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver, wearing a seat belt and helmet, was partially ejected.

The Associated Press left a message Friday for Key Safety Systems Inc., identified by NHTSA as the seat belt manufacturer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wM2Ywp