Auto companies are projected to have experienced an increase in year-over-year sales in September, according to analysts who are predicting an uptick of between 0.4 and 1 percent.

Kelley Blue Book is projecting that new vehicle sales will have risen by 1 percent in September 2017 in a year-over-year comparison with September 2016, going from 1.43 million last year to 1.44 million last month.

Similarly, Edmunds.com is forecasting a year-over-year increase in sales of 0.4 percent with a projection that 1.435 million new cars and trucks were sold last month.

Analysts said September likely provided an opportunity for automakers to bounce back after a pair of damaging hurricanes that hit major markets in Texas and Florida put a damper on car sales in August.

“September will be another opportunity for the first sales increase of the year, as we project slight growth for the industry,” Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book, said in a statement. “While major hurricanes devastated parts of Texas and Florida in the past month, this is driving replacement demand for those drivers with vehicles destroyed. This demand has already started in some areas, but will continue into October and potentially November, as vehicle insurance payouts are received.”

Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds executive director of industry analysis, added: “Labor Day weekend got September auto sales off to strong start. Automakers are finally starting to dial up the incentives to clear excess inventory, which we anticipate will continue through the rest of the year.”

Caldwell also predicted that automakers will have seen residual sales from buyers who were impacted by the August hurricanes.

"We anticipate that the recovery from the recent hurricanes will give vehicle sales an incremental boost in September, and will likely continue to slightly lift the market in the months to come,” Caldwell said. “When you have hundreds of thousands of people affected by an event of this magnitude, not everyone will hit the market at once.”

August was a mixed month for U.S. auto sales, with General Motors Co. sales up for the month, and Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles down. Flooding in Texas dampened hopes for an overall upturn.

Sales in August for General Motors Co. rose 7.5 percent in August over the same month in 2016, while Ford Motor Co. sales fell 2.1 percent and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales dropped 11 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

Automakers are expected to begin reporting numbers for September on Wednesday morning.

