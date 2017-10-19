For the fifth year in a row, Toyota ranked at the top of the 27-brand list for new-car reliability. (Photo: David Dewhurst Photography / AP)

Foreign brands again dominated the list of most reliable new cars in the latest annual Consumer Reports rankings.

Buick fell five spots to rank eighth in overall new-car reliability in results released Thursday. In a repeat of last year’s results, it was the only Detroit Three brand to rank in the top 10. Toyota topped the list, as it has for the past five years.

The influential report is important to automakers because carbuyers frequently consult the ratings before making a purchase.

Infotainment systems and new transmission technology hurt a lot of automakers this year.

“These new technologies can add features and improve fuel efficiency, but are more prone to have issues,” said Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports director of auto testing. “More often than not, our data suggests it’s prudent for consumers to wait for the technology to mature.”

Consumer Reports surveyed owners of 640,000 vehicles for the study, which showed overwhelmingly that new models are more likely to have high-tech failures than older models.

The magazine blamed the redesigned Buick LaCrosse for the brand’s slip in reliability ranking. The Cascada and Envision kept Buick in the top 10.

Ford was the closest domestic brand behind Buick, ranking at 15. The Chrysler brand climbed the most in this year’s report, jumping 10 positions from last year to No. 17.

Models in the emerging electric field caught the magazine’s attention this year. While GM brands aside from Buick ranked in the bottom third of the reliability report, Chevy’s Bolt electric car was the brand’s most reliable model. The plug-in hybrid Volt fell to a below-average ranking this year.

“Electric vehicles are inherently less complicated than gasoline or hybrid alternatives,” Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports director of auto testing, said in a statement.

Fisher expects upcoming Tesla’s Model 3, which has run into production issues, will debut with average reliability following improvements reported this year by Model S sedan owners.

“The Model 3 is the least complicated Tesla yet, and should benefit from what Tesla has learned from the Model S,” Fisher said. Overall, Tesla climbed four spots to rank 21 on the list.

Ford climbed three spots over last year due mostly to reliability improvements from the best-selling F-150 pickup. Ford’s Focus and Fiesta ranked well-below average due to clutch and transmission problems, according to the report. Consumers also had issues with Ford’s Sync3 infotainment system in the Fusion, which also hurt the overall rank. Ford’s Lincoln brand fell two spots to 22.

Rounding Lexus, which ranked at the top of the list last year, fell one spot in the 2017 study. Kia came in third, Audi came in fourth and BMW came in fifth.

FCA’s popular Jeep brand climbed three spots to 20, which the Dodge and Ram brands came in at 23 and 24, respectively. GMC and Cadillac closed the rankings at 26 and 27, respectively.

