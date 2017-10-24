Washington — Groups that lobby in Washington for Detroit’s automakers and their foreign-based counterparts, as well as car part manufacturers and dealerships, have banded together to fight President Donald Trump’s proposed changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. negotiators have proposed in talks with Canada and Mexico to increase the minimum percentage of a car’s parts that must be made in one of the three countries — from 62.5 percent to 85 percent — in order to escape tariffs when it is imported to America. And they want to require that 50 percent of parts must come from the U.S.

The American Automotive Policy Council, which lobbies for Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has teamed up with the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents foreign and domestic manufacturers, the Association of Global Automakers, which represents international carmakers, the American International Automobile Dealers Association and the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association to form a coalition called “Driving American Jobs” to fight the Trump administration’s proposed changes.

The groups said their members “agree that the future of the American automotive industry and its workers depends on trade.” They added that “NAFTA enhances the United States’ global competitiveness through the elimination of tariffs and other barriers to trade and investment.”

“American automakers are driving the revival of American manufacturing,” Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council and former governor of Missouri, said in a statement. “When you examine the data, there’s no question that NAFTA has helped advance the global competitiveness of the U.S. auto industry sector.”

Renegotiating NAFTA was a central tenet of Trump’s campaign as he promised voters to bring back jobs, especially in auto-dependent states in the Midwest. NAFTA was enacted in 1994 to create a free-trade zone between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would end the trade pact with Canada and Mexico and slap a 10 percent to 35 percent tariff on vehicles and parts made in Mexico that are imported into the U.S. if NAFTA renegotiation is not a success. That could add $5,000 to $15,000 to the price of a car. Some vehicles assembled by American companies in Canada or Mexico could be hit with import tariffs.

Trump has threatened recently to withdraw completely from the deal. In a Forbes interview published earlier this month he said: “I happen to think that NAFTA will have to be terminated if we’re going to make it good. Otherwise, I believe you can’t negotiate a good deal.”

The auto lobbying group coalition countered that “a diminished NAFTA endangers the success and competitiveness of our industry, reverses our manufacturing comeback, and places many jobs in the auto sector at risk.”

“NAFTA continues to spur innovation and support high-paying U.S. jobs. It’s important to remember that these jobs are not just numbers,” John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Association of Global Automakers, said in a statement. “They belong to hardworking Americans across the country who support their families and communities by working for auto manufacturers across the United States.”

Jennifer Thomas, vice president of Federal Affairs at the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, added: “Our biggest concern is for American workers and customers. Pulling out of NAFTA would lead to a decrease in vehicle production, a decline in jobs and an increase in what our customers spend when buying a new vehicle. Not to mention this would also have an impact on our abilities to export vehicles to foreign markets.”

Cody Lusk, president of the American International Automobile Dealers Association, said dealerships are equally at risk in the high-profile NAFTA talks.

“America’s 1.1 million dealership employees rely on NAFTA to offer customers a wide selection of safe, affordable new cars and trucks,” Lusk said. “It’s clear NAFTA is working for the towns and communities served at the 16,700 dealerships across America, and helping create more stable, skilled American jobs with each passing year.”

Ann Wilson, senior vice president government affairs of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association added: “NAFTA is working by keeping American businesses competitive and hiring here in the U.S. While modernization of a 23-year old agreement is welcome, this must be done with care.”

