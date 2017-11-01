Ford Motor Co. saw sales jump 6.2 percent compared to the same month a year ago thanks to strong truck and fleet sales. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday reported sales declines in October, while Ford Motor Co. saw sales jump 6.2 percent compared to the same month a year ago thanks to strong truck and fleet sales.

Fiat Chrysler reported a 13 percent drop compared to the same month a year ago, due to a 43 percent decline in fleet sales compared to last year. GM sales dropped 2.2 percent due largely to slumping Buick and Chevrolet deliveries.

Only the automaker’s GMC brand saw a bump in sales last month, up 4.6 percent.

“F-Series produced another big sales gain for us in October,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, in a statement. “Strong customer demand for high series Super Duty continues, and now we’re seeing the same for the new 2018 F-150. With sales up 15.9 percent, F-Series drove our overall truck sales to an 11.4 percent gain for the month.”

Fiat Chrysler sold 153,373 vehicles in October. Retail sales fell 4 percent, though the company’s Ram and Jeep brands had strong months, according to the automaker. GM reported it sold 252,813 vehicles last month, with pickups up 9 percent to 84,902, and crossover sales were up 12 percent. Ford sold 200,436 vehicles; 93,248 of those were trucks.

Ford’s car sales fell 2.4 percent. SUV sales increase 5.3 percent.

GM’s strong point is still in its pickups, up 9 percent last month. That increase is driven by the Chevrolet Silverado, up 6.8 percent, and the GMC Sierra, up 25.5 percent.

Some of the starkest declines were among sedans. At the Buick brand, the LaCrosse saw a decline of 43.7 percent and the Regal was down 40.5 percent. At Chevrolet, the Cruze saw a decline of 35 percent while the Malibu was down 9.3 percent.

“We are heading into the fourth quarter with good momentum, thanks to a strong U.S. economy and very strong pickup and crossover sales,” said Kurt McNeil, GM’s U.S. vice president of sales operations. “The all-new Chevrolet Equinox is off to a great start and we could have sold even more if we had more available.”

Analysts expect U.S. new vehicle sales to drop 2 percent compared to a year ago. Cox Automotive analysts forecasted Fiat Chrysler sales would drop 11.1 percent. Ford and GM were expected to see sales increases of .5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

“Although the headline shows a small decline in sales, October looks relatively strong for the industry, as evidenced by the nearly 18 million (seasonally adjusted annual rate),” said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. “Sales blew past expectations in September toward an 18.5 million SAAR pace, and we expect October to keep up some of that momentum. Some of the strength can be attributed to replacement demand that continues in Texas and Florida, but perhaps more importantly, higher incentive spend is playing a role. Even with production cuts this year, incentives are on the rise and have reached 11 percent of average transaction prices. This is an indicator that new-vehicle demand is still contracting, and production cuts could be on the horizon to prevent oversupplies.”

Analysts at Edmunds forecast a steeper year-over-year decline at 3.5 percent. But the automakers will still see a lift from vehicle recovery sales due to hurricane season. Edmunds expected Fiat Chrysler to drop 10.1 percent, Ford to increase 5.1 percent, and GM to drop 7.3 percent.

“While replacement demand in Houston was higher in September, we anticipate that hurricane recovery efforts will continue to supplement October vehicle sales in the market,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds executive director of industry analysis. “In Florida, far fewer vehicles were lost to flood damage, but we expect to see an incremental boost in vehicle sales primarily from shoppers who may have delayed their purchases due to the storm.”

