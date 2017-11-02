Zero Motorcycles’ lineup of battery-powered rides accelerate faster, go farther and recharge quicker. (Photo: Forrest Arakawa / TNS)

Zero Motorcycles’ 2018 lineup features notable improvements over previous models. The new battery-powered electric bikes accelerate faster, travel farther and can be recharged more quickly than previous machines from the Santa Cruz, Calif., company.

Zero’s Z-Force electric power packs are lighter and denser. The ZF7.2 battery delivers 11 percent more torque. The ZF13.0 battery delivers up to 30 percent more.

Greater distances are possible with the ZF7.2 and ZF14.4 power packs, which now allow for up to 223 miles of all-electric riding between charges.

Charge times have come down, too. The Zero S, ST, DS and DSR bikes can be charged six times faster than previous models, when they are mated to ZF7.2 and ZF14.4 power packs. Using an optional Charge Tank accessory — a $2,295 upgrade — the ZF7.2 battery can recharge in an hour; the ZF14.4 takes about two hours.

The new technology doesn’t come cheaply. The most advanced electric motorcycles in the world come with some higher costs. Base models are still affordable, and the DS and DSR models are only $500 more expensive this year than last. But the extended-range machines, fitted with the higher power batteries, are pricey.

Zero DSR and DS models have risen $500 in price for the base models.

Models with smaller batteries are more affordable:

■A Zero DS with the small ZF7.2 battery starts at $10,995.

■The DSR model with the ZF14.4 power pack starts at $16,495.

■The SR bike starts at $16,495 with the ZF14.4 battery.

■The Zero S with a ZF7.2 battery starts at $10,995

■The entry level FX bike, the lightest and least expensive, still starts at only $8,495 when fitted with the ZF3.6 battery.

Models that go faster and farther cost more:

■A Zero DS with the ZF13.0 battery and power tank accessory costs $16,890.

■The DSR with the ZF14.4 battery and power tank accessory is $19,390.

■The SR bike with the ZF14.4 battery and power tank accessory jumps up to $19,390.

■The Zero S with a ZF13.0 battery starts at $16,890.

■The entry-level FX with a bigger ZF7.2 battery starts at $11,390.

