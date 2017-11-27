U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: Pool / Getty Images)

Washington — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to meet in Washington with leaders of the Detroit automakers on Monday amid increasing concerns about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Pence is meeting with the leadership of General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to the White House.

GM CEO Mary Barra, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne and Ford Executive Vice President and President of Global Operations Joe Hinrichs are confirmed to be attending, according to representatives from their respective companies.

The meeting occurs as the future of NAFTA appears to be in doubt as contentious talks between the U.S., Canada and Mexico have bogged down amid demands from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Automakers have pushed back strongly against the Trump administration’s efforts to upend NAFTA. Groups that lobby in Washington for Detroit’s manufacturers and their foreign-based counterparts, as well as parts manufacturers and dealerships, banded together in a rare show of unity to form a coalition called “Driving American Jobs” to fight the Trump administration’s proposed NAFTA changes.

They say NAFTA has been integral to the car industry’s resurgence, and that abandonment of the trade agreement could have the unintended effects of killing U.S. jobs, increasing the price of cars and disrupting supply chains.

In NAFTA talks thus far, U.S. negotiators proposed increasing the minimum percentage of parts that must be made in the U.S., Canada or Mexico — from 62.5 percent to 85 percent — in order to escape tariffs when imported to this country. And they want to require that 50 percent of parts must come from the U.S. Canada and Mexico has thus far rejected what they see as hardline proposals from the U.S.

The fifth round of talks just wrapped up in Mexico City with seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel. The three nations have pushed the deadline for hammering out a new agreement into early 2018, but hope for a deal appears to be dwindling.

Economists disagree on what the potential impact to Michigan and other auto-dependent states in the Midwest would be. Forecasters at the University of Michigan have estimated that Michigan would gain 6,400 jobs by 2020 in a “soft withdrawal” from NAFTA, where Mexico and the U.S. do not place additional tariffs on each others’ exports, due to an increase in domestic light truck production. The economists said a “hard” withdrawal, where the countries slap retaliatory tariffs on one another, would cost Michigan 7,000 jobs by 2020, with 3,900 of them coming from the manufacturing sector.

A separate study from Fitch Ratings found Michigan is the state that is most at risk of suffering economic losses due to Trump’s push to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. The latter study found that Michigan would be most harmed by changes to NAFTA being negotiated now by officials from the Trump administration and their counterparts from Canada and Mexico because its economy is “the most interconnected of all U.S. states with Canada and Mexico.” Michigan sends 43 percent of exports to Canada and 22 percent to Mexico, according to the study. The state received 36 percent of its imports from Canada and another 36 percent from Mexico.

Renegotiating NAFTA was a central tenet of Trump’s campaign as he promised voters to bring back jobs, especially in auto-dependent states in the Midwest. NAFTA was enacted in 1994 to create a free-trade zone between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would end the trade pact with Canada and Mexico and slap a 10 percent to 35 percent tariff on vehicles and parts made in Mexico that are imported into the U.S. if NAFTA renegotiation is not a success. That could add $5,000 to $15,000 to the price of a car. Some vehicles made by domestic manufacturers that are assembled in Canada or Mexico could be hit with import tariffs.

The Trump administration has taken a carrot-and-stick approach to the auto industry since taking office.

Trump pledged to focus on boosting manufacturing jobs early in his term, bringing CEOs from Detroit automakers to Washington for a White House meeting in his first weeks in office. But he has also threatened of “border taxes” for automakers who build cars in Mexico, and singled out companies for production plans that called for building smaller vehicles outside of the country.

The president also has criticized leaders from countries like Germany and South Korea for selling cars in the U.S. while American carmakers struggle to gain a foothold in their backyards, and he has urged Japanese automakers to “try building more cars in the United States instead of shipping them over.”

Trump’s auto push has produced few results so far beyond an initial crop of production plans that were in some case in place months before the election.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. in August announced plans to build a $1.6 billion joint assembly manufacturing plant in the U.S. that could open in 2021. The Japanese automakers have said the new facility could create up to 4,000 jobs.

Toyota said in September that it plans to spend $373.8 million on improvements to five of its U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.

Additionally, Volvo Cars announced in September that it plans to spend $600 million to expand its plant in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

