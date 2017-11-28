Auto supplier Brose North America is growing its Metro Detroit workforce. (Photo: Brose.com)

The developer of automotive systems that include that include automated steering and braking is adding 300 jobs at its Auburn Hills headquarters and its New Boston factory as the company invests $105 million in its southeast Michigan operations over the next five years.

Brose’s investment comes as the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $2.7 million grant Tuesday to support the expansion. The supplier was also awarded $4.25 million from the quasi-public agency in 2014, supporting Brose’s commitment to create 475 jobs. Tuesday’s announcement brings the company’s total commitment to 775 new jobs and a $202 million investment in southeast Michigan.

Brose North America is a subsidiary of Brose International GMBH in Germany. It operates three facilities in Michigan — in Auburn Hills, Warren and Huron Charter Township. Brose’s automotive customers include Ford Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobile, Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co.

