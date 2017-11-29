Buy Photo Nine finalists have been named for the 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year, chosen by some 60 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The winners will be announced at the opening of the 2018 Detroit auto show in January. Continue on to see the finalists and nominees. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Los Angeles — Finalists for the 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year were announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday. Car and SUV nominees pit new and old faces against one another, while Detroit automakers have a lock on Truck of the Year.

Battling for Car of the Year will be the mid-size sedan titans Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Seeking to knock these perennial best-sellers off their perch will be the upstart Kia Stinger, the Korean brand’s new performance halo sedan. For the first time in the award’s history, no Detroit cars were eligible.

American is over the moon for utes, and three strong entrants will vie for the crown. The Alfa Stelvio, the first luxury SUV from the Italian brand, resurgent Volvo’s XC60 and the Honda Odyssey minivan.

Detroit iron dominates the Truck of the Year category. Finalists are the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. The latter plus-size SUVs are eligible because they are based on truck platforms.

The NACTOY winners will be announced at the Detroit auto show in January. The award is chosen by an independent group of more than 50 journalists from the U.S and Canada.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News.

