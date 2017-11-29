2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year finalists
Nine finalists have been named for the 2018 North American
Nine finalists have been named for the 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year, chosen by some 60 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The winners will be announced at the opening of the 2018 Detroit auto show in January. Continue on to see the finalists and nominees.  The Detroit News
Car of the Year finalist: The Honda Accord
Car of the Year finalist: The Honda Accord  Honda
Car of the Year finalist: The Toyota Camry
Car of the Year finalist: The Toyota Camry  David Dewhurst Photography
Car of the Year nominee: The Kia Stinger
Car of the Year nominee: The Kia Stinger  Kia
Utility of the Year finalist: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Utility of the Year finalist: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Utility of the Year finalist: The Volvo XC60
Utility of the Year finalist: The Volvo XC60  Volvo
Utility of the Year nominee: The Honda Odyssey
Utility of the Year nominee: The Honda Odyssey  Honda, Wieck
Truck of the Year finalist: The Chevrolet Colorado
Truck of the Year finalist: The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2  Vaeth Photography
Truck of the Year finalist: The Ford Expedition
Truck of the Year finalist: The Ford Expedition  Ford
Truck of the Year finalist: The Lincoln Navigator
Truck of the Year finalist: The Lincoln Navigator  James Lipman
Car of the Year nominee: The Alfa Romeo Giulia
Car of the Year nominee: The Alfa Romeo Giulia  Webb Bland, Alfa Romeo
Car of the Year nominee: The Audi A5 Sportback
Car of the Year nominee: The Audi A5 Sportback  Audi
Car of the Year nominee: The BMW 5-Series
Car of the Year nominee: The BMW 5-Series  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Car of the Year nominee: The Honda Clarity
Car of the Year nominee: The Honda Clarity  Richard Drew, AP
Car of the Year nominee: The Hyundai Ioniq
Car of the Year nominee: The Hyundai Ioniq  Hyundai
Car of the Year nominee: The Lexus LC 500
Car of the Year nominee: The Lexus LC 500  Lexus
Car of the Year nominee: The Porsche Panamera
Car of the Year nominee: The Porsche Panamera  Porsche
Car of the Year nominee: The Subaru Impreza
Car of the Year nominee: The Subaru Impreza  Subaru
Car of the Year nominee: The Tesla Model 3
Car of the Year nominee: The Tesla Model 3  Tesla
Utility of the Year nominee: The Audi Q5
Utility of the Year nominee: The Audi Q5  Audi
Utility of the Year nominee: The BMW X3
Utility of the Year nominee: The BMW X3  BMW
Utility of the Year nominee: The 2018 Buick Enclave
Utility of the Year nominee: The 2018 Buick Enclave  Buick
Utility of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Equinox
Utility of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Equinox  Chevrolet
Utility of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Traverse
Utility of the Year nominee: The Chevrolet Traverse  Chevrolet
Utility of the Year nominee: The GMC Terrain
Utility of the Year nominee: The GMC Terrain  GMC
Utility of the Year nominee: The Jeep Compass
Utility of the Year nominee: The Jeep Compass  FCA US LLC
Utility of the Year nominee: The Kia Niro
Utility of the Year nominee: The Kia Niro  Kia
Utility of the Year nominee: The Land Rover Discovery
Utility of the Year nominee: The Land Rover Discovery  Nick Dimbleby
Utility of the Year nominee: The Range Rover Velar
Utility of the Year nominee: The Range Rover Velar  Range Rover
Utility of the Year nominee: The Mazda CX-5
Utility of the Year nominee: The Mazda CX-5  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Utility of the Year nominee: The Mini Cooper Countryman
Utility of the Year nominee: The Mini Cooper Countryman  Mini
Utility of the Year nominee: The Nissan Rogue Sport
Utility of the Year nominee: The Nissan Rogue Sport  Nissan
Utility of the Year nominee: The Subaru Crosstrek
Utility of the Year nominee: The Subaru Crosstrek  Subaru
Utility of the Year nominee: The Toyota C-HR
Utility of the Year nominee: The Toyota C-HR  Dewhurst Photography
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volkswagen Atlas
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volkswagen Atlas  Volkswagen
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volkswagen Tiguan
Utility of the Year nominee: The Volkswagen Tiguan  Volkswagen
    Los Angeles — Finalists for the 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year were announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday. Car and SUV nominees pit new and old faces against one another, while Detroit automakers have a lock on Truck of the Year.

    Battling for Car of the Year will be the mid-size sedan titans Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Seeking to knock these perennial best-sellers off their perch will be the upstart Kia Stinger, the Korean brand’s new performance halo sedan. For the first time in the award’s history, no Detroit cars were eligible.

    American is over the moon for utes, and three strong entrants will vie for the crown. The Alfa Stelvio, the first luxury SUV from the Italian brand, resurgent Volvo’s XC60 and the Honda Odyssey minivan.

    Detroit iron dominates the Truck of the Year category. Finalists are the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. The latter plus-size SUVs are eligible because they are based on truck platforms.

    The NACTOY winners will be announced at the Detroit auto show in January. The award is chosen by an independent group of more than 50 journalists from the U.S and Canada.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-1 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

