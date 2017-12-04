Buy Photo The Four Tops perform during the Pistons vs Utah Jazz game at the Palace of Auburn Hills in 2015. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Four Tops will perform at the 2018 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview, the annual black-tie event that marks the opening of the public portion of the Detroit auto show.

The Motown legends, who formed in 1953 and were signed by Motown Records in 1963, achieved seven top-10 hits in the United States, including No. 1 hits “I Can’t Help Myself” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There.”

The Four Tops take the stage at 9 p.m. Jan. 19. The Charity Preview precedes the performance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $400 each — $390 of which is tax deductible — and are available now at charitypreview.com.

Tickets for the Detroit auto show went on sale last month. The public show runs from Jan. 20-28. Tickets are $14, but ages 7-12 and 65-plus get in for $7.

