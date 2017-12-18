Richmond, Ind. – An eastern Indiana plant that makes automotive insulation will cease operations by next summer, costing nearly 70 workers their jobs.

Janesville Acoustics informed state and local officials last week that its Richmond plant will close by August 2018, with the first of 67 job cuts coming in mid-February.

The Palladium-Item reports that the Southfield, Michigan-based company produces thermal and acoustical fiber insulation for use in automobiles.

Janesville Acoustics and its parent company, Jason Industries, received numerous tax credits and abatements from city, county and state governments, totaling nearly $9 million.

The president of the Economic Development Corp. of Wayne County, Valerie Shaffer, says the group’s executive committee will discuss at its Jan. 4 meeting whether it can clawback $290,000 in funds it approved for the Richmond plant.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2oBA1V2