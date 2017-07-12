Buy Photo Craftsmen Anthony Thomas, left, 53, of Mount Clemens, and Jeremy Gonzalez, right, 41, of Sterling Heights, attach the roof to this Viper. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will permanently shutter its Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit, home to the Dodge Viper sports car, effective Aug. 31, the automaker said in a notice to the state.

The company said it expects to offer the 87 employees affected by the plant closure jobs at other FCA locations, the automaker said in a letter to the state. Hourly workers are represented by UAW Local 212.

In June 2016, FCA announced the 2017 model would be the last for the American supercar. The company offered six special-edition models to commemorate the car’s final year and 25th anniversary.

The fifth-generation “Snake” features an 8.4-liter V-10 engine delivering 645 horsepower and 600 foot-pounds of torque. Viper sales are up 33 percent this year through June to 402 vehicles.

More than 30,000 Vipers have been built in Detroit since its debut. They were built at the Mack Avenue Assembly Plant from 1992-1994 and at Conner Avenue Assembly Plant since 1995. The sports car was not produced from July 2010 to December 2012.

The 392,000-square-foot plant — one of the few auto factories remaining in the city — opened in 1966 and FCA purchased it in 1995. The plant, which also produces V-10 engines, also for a time produced the Prowler, SRT10 Roadster and SRT10 Coupe.

