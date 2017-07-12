13 1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will permanently shutter its Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit, home to the Dodge Viper sports car, effective Aug. 31, the automaker said in a notice to the state.

The company said it expects to offer the 87 employees affected by the plant closure jobs at other FCA locations, the automaker said in a letter to the state. Hourly workers are represented by UAW Local 212.

In June 2016, FCA announced the 2017 model would be the last for the American supercar. The company offered six special-edition models to commemorate the car’s final year and 25th anniversary.

The fifth-generation “Snake” features an 8.4-liter V-10 engine delivering 645 horsepower and 600 foot-pounds of torque. Viper sales are up 33 percent this year through June to 402 vehicles.

More than 30,000 Vipers have been built in Detroit since its debut. They were built at the Mack Avenue Assembly Plant from 1992-1994 and at Conner Avenue Assembly Plant since 1995. The sports car was not produced from July 2010 to December 2012.

The 392,000-square-foot plant — one of the few auto factories remaining in the city — opened in 1966 and FCA purchased it in 1995. The plant, which also produces V-10 engines, also for a time produced the Prowler, SRT10 Roadster and SRT10 Coupe.

Conner Plant builds the 2016 Dodge Viper
Lead painter Shawn Andrzejewski, 33, of Mount Clemens,
Lead painter Shawn Andrzejewski, 33, of Mount Clemens, polishes a customer's Viper at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit, where the model has been hand built since 1995. FCA gave a media tour of Viper production at the plant Friday, May 8, 2015.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Craftsman Mike Zaglewski, 59, of Sterling Heights,
Craftsman Mike Zaglewski, 59, of Sterling Heights, checks out the hood fit on this Viper. It takes 145-160 man hours to prep, paint and finish the Viper's body panels.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Tim Kuniskis, president and CEO, Dodge Brand and SRT
Tim Kuniskis, president and CEO, Dodge Brand and SRT Brand, talks about the Viper.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The underbody of a Viper can be seen as it moves into
The underbody of a Viper can be seen as it moves into place. There are three main build areas inside the Conner Avenue plant -- the chassis line, the engine line and the final line.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The Viper V-10 engine is also hand built at Conner
The Viper V-10 engine is also hand built at Conner in six stations.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Engine craftsman Ray Nunimaker, 65, of Warren, prepares
Engine craftsman Ray Nunimaker, 65, of Warren, prepares to send this Viper engine for dyno testing.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Angella Richberg of Detroit attaches lifters to this
Angella Richberg of Detroit attaches lifters to this Viper engine.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Heidi LaFleure, 43, of Clinton Township, connects the
Heidi LaFleure, 43, of Clinton Township, connects the instrument panel to the frame of this Viper.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Craftsmen Anthony Thomas, left, 53, of Mount Clemens,
Craftsmen Anthony Thomas, left, 53, of Mount Clemens, and Jeremy Gonzalez, right, 41, of Sterling Heights, attach the roof to this Viper.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Team leader Tony Banks, 44, of St. Clair, checks the
Team leader Tony Banks, 44, of St. Clair, checks the flushing gap on this Viper lift gate.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Craftsman Steven Peacher, 46, of Fowlerville, uses
Craftsman Steven Peacher, 46, of Fowlerville, uses an air-operated door lift to move this door into place before he connects it to the Viper.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Craft person David Ironside, 62, of Warren, shines
Craft person David Ironside, 62, of Warren, shines a flashlight in the interior of this Viper to ensure it is 100% water sealed during a test in the Water Test Machine.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Joe Amore, 57, of Macomb Twp., checks out this entire
Joe Amore, 57, of Macomb Twp., checks out this entire Viper during customer product auditing. Each hand-built car goes through this process.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Tim Kuniskis, president and CEO, Dodge Brand and SRT
Tim Kuniskis, president and CEO, Dodge Brand and SRT Brand, talks about the Viper.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the all-new 2016 Dodge Viper ACR (American
This is the all-new 2016 Dodge Viper ACR (American Club Racing).  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Different colored custom Vipers are lined up at the
Different colored custom Vipers are lined up at the Conner plant. A Viper cycles down the line every 146 minutes.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Robots measure all body gaps and panel fittings to
Robots measure all body gaps and panel fittings to make sure they are within tolerances.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Photojournalists photograph the 8.4 liter, V-10 engine
Photojournalists photograph the 8.4 liter, V-10 engine in the 2016 Viper ACR.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the passenger's headlight on a 2015 custom
This is the passenger's headlight on a 2015 custom red Viper GT.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The 2016 Viper ACR features an 8.4-liter V-10 overhead-valve
The 2016 Viper ACR features an 8.4-liter V-10 overhead-valve engine, rated at 645 horsepower and 600 lb.-ft. of torque –- the most torque of any naturally aspirated sports-car engine in the world.  Richard Prince, rprincephoto.com
It takes 10 days for a new Viper to complete the assembly
It takes 10 days for a new Viper to complete the assembly process.  Richard Prince, rprincephoto.com
The instrument panel cluster hood, lower instrument
The instrument panel cluster hood, lower instrument panel and door armrest panels of the race-inspired interior are wrapped in unique Alcantara suede.  Jim Frenak
Customers can choose between silver or Header Red accent
Customers can choose between silver or Header Red accent stitching throughout the interior.  Jim Frenak
