Bert, Ernie, Elmo and other beloved 'Sesame Street' characters are hitching a ride with FCA's new sponsorship. (Photo: FCA)

Elmo and friends have a new ride and a new partner.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced it is now a sponsor of the iconic PBS show “Sesame Street,” and will create new content with the characters and Pacifica minivan online.

Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger car brands at FCA North America says the partnership works because both the show and the minivan are about reaching out to families.

“‘Sesame Street’ has a powerful connection with families and this partnership allows the Chrysler brand to support their work around the world," said Kuniskis. “As a trusted family brand, we were looking for a like-minded partner who possessed a thoughtful and engaging approach.”

The campaign features 10 co-branded videos featuring some cast favorites like Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, the Count and Bert and Ernie, playing “Listen, Drive Surprise!” a game show inside the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid.

“Partnering with Chrysler will help us extend our reach in new and creative ways, and support Sesame Workshop's nonprofit mission to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder,” said Steve Youngwood, Chief Operating Officer of Sesame Workshop.

The campaign was created and produced in partnership with Mediabrands Society. The first four videos can be viewed online now at Chrysler’s YouTube channel.

