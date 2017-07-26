General Holiefield Vice President UAW, let, and Al Iacobelli VIce President of Chrystler, Senior sponsor of the 43rd annual Image Awards (Photo: Monica Morgan)

A former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV executive and top labor negotiator has been indicted by a federal grand jury as part of a multi-year conspiracy to pay and give things of value worth more than $1.2 million to officers and employees of the United Auto Workers.

Alphons Iacobelli, 57, of Rochester Hills, who was a top labor negotiator until he abruptly retired from FCA ahead of contract negotiations in 2015 and most recently worked for General Motors Co., has been charged with criminal violations of the Labor Management Relations Act.

Also charged was Monica Morgan, 54, of Harrison Township. She is the wife of the late General Holiefield, a UAW vice president. Holiefield died in 2015. Morgan was also charged with conspiracy with violations of the act.

A year before he died, Holiefield took a leave of absence from the union after he accidentally shot Morgan in their Harrison Township home. Holiefield shot Morgan in the stomach, and she underwent emergency surgery then.

GM hired Iacobelli in January 2016 as executive director of labor relations. It was unclear if he still works for the automaker. GM did not immediately comment.

The UAW and FCA did not immediately comment.

The indictment charges Iacobelli and others associated with FCA for making more than $1.2 million in prohibited payments from 2009 to 2014 to Morgan, Holiefield and others. The indictment claims designer clothing, jewelry, furniture and paying off a $262,219 mortgage on Holiefield and Morgan’s residence in Harrison Township were among the payments.

Authorities say the payments came from a bank account and credit cards from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. The alleged charges would have come when Iacobelli was in charge of bargaining for FCA and when Holiefield was in charge of FCA negotiations for UAW.

Jerome Durden, 61, of Rochester also was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. He was a financial analyst with FCA’s corporate accounting department and from 2008 through 2015 served as controller of the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center.

Iacobelli also has been charged with tax violations to diverting more than $1 million of funds from the UAW-Chrysler center for his own benefit and using them to pay for a $350,000 Ferrari 458 Spider, lease of a private jet, two limited edition Mont Blanc pens costing $37,500 apiece, a swimming pool, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars of improvement to his home and hundreds of thousands of personal credit card expenses.

Morgan was also charged with using companies including Monic Morgan Photography, Wilson’s Diversified Products and third entity to hide payments made by Iacobelli and others from FCA to Holiefield and failing to report that income on her individual tax returns.

"Today’s indictment alleges an outrageous abuse of power and misuse of this Chrysler executive’s position of trust. The diverted funds from the NTC (National Training Center) could have and should have been used to benefit Chrysler employees," Manny Muriel, special agent in charge of the Detroit office of the Internal Revenue Service department of criminal investigations, said in a statement. "IRS Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners are particularly committed to stopping those individuals who use double fraud schemes to defraud corporate funds, bribe others for their own gains and cushion their personal wallets."

