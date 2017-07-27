Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday its net profit nearly tripled from a year ago to a record 1.2 million euros ($1.4 billion) on strong results in its international regions and North America, as well as from Maserati and its components business. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday its net profit nearly tripled from a year ago to a record 1.2 million euros ($1.4 billion) on strong results in its international regions and North America, as well as from Maserati and its components business. The gains came on flat revenue and it confirmed its previous earnings guidance for the year.

The Italian-American automaker said its profit margin reached a record 6.7 percent in the quarter, up nearly 1 percentage point, as all segments and regions saw gains. Its North American margin hit a record 8.4 percent, up 0.5 percentage points from a year ago. FCA credited a favorable mix of selling vehicles, even as its number of vehicles shipped decreased from a year ago as it transitions its Jeep brand.

Adjusted pre-tax earnings of 1.9 billion euros ($2.22 billion) rose 15 percent from a year ago, largely driven by Maserati’s performance. Its earnings per share of 74 cent euros (87 cents) beat many analyst estimates. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 52 cent euro (60 cents). A year ago, FCA earned 321 million euros ($352.8 million) in the three-month period on revenue of 27.89 billion euros.

The automaker also reduced its net industrial debt by 900 million euros ($1.05 billion) from the first quarter of the year, a key metric in CEO Sergio Marchionne’s push to strengthen FCA’s balance sheet.

Fiat Chrysler has been dinged by slowing U.S. sales, part of a general slowing that is hitting car segments. The company no longer is building the small Dodge Dart or Chrysler 200 cars in the U.S. as it shifts to building just SUVs and trucks in the United States.

Its U.S. sales have fallen 6.7 percent year-over-year through the first half of 2017. Jeep brand sales are down 12.7 percent from a year ago, largely due to a changeover in products and as it has moved from an old Compass and Patriot to a redesigned Compass.

During the quarter, the Justice Department filed a civil complaint against FCA over allegations of emissions cheating on more than 100,000 diesel Ram 1500 pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokees. The company had hoped to avoid a lawsuit by offering modifications on the sold diesel versions; new vehicles will have “updated emissions software calibrations.”

Marchionne has been adamant his company did not cheat on emissions. The automaker earlier this month resumed building diesel Ram pickups as it prepares for a verdict from the federal Environmental Protection Agency in hopes it can sell them, Bloomberg reported.

On Wednesday, former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacboelli, a top labor negotiator, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges as part of a multiyear conspiracy to give money and goods worth more than $1.2 million to officers and employees of the United Auto Workers.

Fiat Chrysler’s stock closed up at 1.5 percent to $11.90 a share on Wednesday.

