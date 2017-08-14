A spokesperson for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV declined to comment on a media report suggesting the automaker had been targeted for purchase by a Chinese company.

Automotive News reported Monday morning: “Representatives of a well-known Chinese automaker made at least one offer this month to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at a small premium over its market value... The offer was rejected for not being enough, a source said.”

Sergio Marchionne, FCA’s chief executive officer, has repeatedly floated the idea of mergers in the past with other automakers, including General Motors.

But on Monday, FCA’s U.S. spokeswoman Shawn Morgan offered little on the report.

“We are declining to comment,” she said in an emailed response to questions.

