2018 Dodge Demon
Ready, set ... A 2018 Dodge Challenger gets set for a 1/4-mile drag run down Lucas Oil Raceway's drag strip.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
"Nines with light." The 2018 Dodge Demon will pull a wheelie off the line to start its record-setting 9.65 1/4 mile run.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
A yellow Demon preps its tires by first running through a "water box" to clean them — then performing a "burnout" in order to warm them up.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Not Demons. In addition to the 840-horse Dodge Demon, the brand is introducing the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody which shares the Demon's big fenders and wide rubber — but, um, settles for the Hellcat's 707-horse V-8.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For $1, Dodge Demon buyers get a crate full of track goodies — including this powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration button.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For $1, Dodge Demon buyers get a crate full of drag strip performance goodies, including 100-octane fuel engine calibration button, performance air filter, tire pressure gauge, and more. Can of Red Bull sold separately.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Outfitted with skinny, "roller" front tires, the Dodge Demon waits its turn for a run down the drag strip.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon's huge, 12.4-inch wide Nitto tires are racing slicks with grooves carved in them.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon's gauge cluster offers a wealth of important information.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon's brutish acceleration is complemented by the industry's finest infotainment system.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
In the Dodge Demon's excellent UConnect infotainment system, a performance app records acceleration times.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon gives up none of the Challenger's excellent interior design, including leather. Front and back seats can be had for just $1 each.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Bone stock, the 2018 Dodge Demon costs $85,990 — right seat $1 extra.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took the Dodge Demon down the 1/4 mile at Lucas Oil Raceway outside Indianapolis.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon's distinctive T-shifter engages a quick, 140-millisecond, 8-speed transmission.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Slam dunk. The 2018 Dodge Demon feeds air to its supercharged, 6.2-liter V-8 through multiple openings — including both inside headlights, creating a high-pitched sound like a dentist's drill.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Profile in muscle. The Dodge Demon is physically distinguished from other Challengers by its muscular fenders, 18-inch wheels and distinctive logo aft of the front wheels.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For all its drivetrain complexity, the Dodge Demon's design is remarkably simple with clean lines and horizontal rear and front fascia cues.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon's 45.2-inch hood scoop is the largest on a production car today.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With its deep cowel and glowing inside headlights, the Dodge Demon is a menacing figure on the road.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
To achieve its storied, 840-horsepower, the Dodge Demon gets an upgraded supercharger from the 707-horse Hellcat.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon sprints through 1/4 mile in a production-car record 9,65 seconds. That's illegal in the NHRA without a roll bar.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With this summer's retirement of the Dodge SRT Viper, the Demon inherits the mantle of Dodge performance halo car.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon's huge, drag radials - a first for a productions car - are speed limited to 168 mph so that they don't overheat from the force of dragging down the 1/4 mile.  Henry Payne / The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon's trunk is configured so you can pack in the box mods and skinny tires for the drag strip.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
From left to right: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
From left to right: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, 2018 Dodge Durango SRT and 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Two key fobs are given to the owners of the 2018 Dodge
Two key fobs are given to the owners of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The black fob limits engine output to 500 horsepower, while the red one allows the full output of over 800 horsepower.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
A raised demon logo on the side of the 2018 Dodge Challenger
A raised demon logo on the side of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon burns rubber at
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon burns rubber at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolls down the
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolls down the straightaway at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon pops a wheelie
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon pops a wheelie at the starting line at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon burns rubber at
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon burns rubber at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.  Photo courtesy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
    Dodge began revving up the hype machine for the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon back in January, smack in the middle of steadily rising demand for all things SUV.

    Calling the factory dragster the “most-powerful, street-legal production car ever,” it released 13 slickly produced video teasers. Dodge then unveiled the Demon in a Vegas-style spectacle ahead of April’s New York auto show. The street-legal dragster was Vin Diesel’s ride in “Fate of the Furious,” and it made cameos in rap videos.

    All for a car that Dodge planned to make only 3,000 copies of. But, then, the purpose of all the hype was never to sell $85,000 Demons. It was to sell less-expensive showroom versions of Dodge’s Challenger and Charger performance cars — and it’s working.

    Within days of the Demon’s premiere in New York, the press had pointed at the tight line parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV seemed to be driving. A New York Daily News headline posed the question: “Was Dodge’s insane Challenger SRT Demon a much needed win for FCA, or an old-fashioned waste of time?”

    Automotive News welcomed the unveiling with its own musing: “Dodge Demon: Devilishly clever or evil incarnate?” The concerns were the same: Had Dodge wasted time and resources on a niche “halo” project intended to sell the lesser cars in its lineup, or had it struck marketing gold?

    In August, a full seven months after the first PR move, Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger car brands at FCA, offered an unequivocal answer.

    “We haven’t built the first one yet, but people have been talking about this car since January,” he said. “So the hype has been building and selling other Challengers. Our Challenger sales are through the roof. We’re having an all-time record year to date.”

    Sales figures for August back up Kuniskis’ take.

    Technically speaking, the Demon is a sedan at a time when consumers are running away from them. In the first eight months of this year, passenger car sales have dropped more than 11 percent from the previous year. Eight months into last year, sedans accounted for 41.5 percent of vehicle sales. So far this year, they make up 37.9 percent.

    Chevy Camaro’s August sales were down 10.5 percent this year. Ford Mustang’s were down 33.3 percent, although Mustang’s numbers have been impacted by consumers awaiting the refreshed 2018 model.

    August sales figures for the Dodge Challenger, however, showed a much different trajectory:

    ■Challenger’s August 2017 sales grew 18.8 percent from the previous year.

    ■Through August, Challenger’s year-to-date sales are up 4.5 percent over 2016.

    ■Dodge’s Charger has seen more of a mixed bag, with August sales up 11 percent from the previous year, and year-to-date sales lagging 6.5 percent from the same stretch in 2016.

    Karl Brauer, senior director of content and executive publisher at Cox Automotive, believes Dodge’s move with the Demon is paying off.

    “If anything, I think it was brilliant,” he said. Kuniskis “was smart.”

    In 2010, Fiat Chrysler spun off Ram Trucks from Dodge, a move that narrowed the scope of Dodge’s offerings. It also opened the door for Dodge to double-down on its historic image as a producer of performance vehicles, affectionately known as “muscle cars.”

    The Challenger, Brauer said, is Dodge’s “core remaining product,” and by creating the Demon off its platform, company officials have enhanced the brand.

    For Stephanie Brinley, a senior analyst at IHS Automotive, it’s too early to be sure if Dodge’s gamble has paid off.

    “Demon’s reason for being is to create buzz around the brand, as well as a one-off special edition that would be profitable to deliver,” she said. “The car has been fantastic at generating buzz, but it is too early to determine if it has had a deep halo effect on Dodge brand sales.”

    Dodge minimized its risk by building its campaign around something that is, essentially, a souped-up version of a car already in production. “The entire cost of the Demon program has been justified,” Brauer said, “regardless of what the actual car itself produces in sales.”

    Dodge has worked to maintain the Demon’s exposure throughout 2017, managing to keep the car in the spotlight long after its April debut. That same month, the Demon had its starring role in “Fate of the Furious,” which has grossed more than $1 billion globally. The Demon also turned up in music videos from Pitbull, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa.

    In June, during a media event in Chelsea, Kuniskis spoke of the influence Demon’s design was having on the rest of the Dodge lineup. That included the Challenger Hellcat wide-body model as well as the 2018 Durango SRT, which the company labeled “America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV.”

    And last month, the Demon was the focus of the third annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at Pontiac’s M-1 Concourse. Visitors could see several Challenger Demons on-hand at the raceway. They could also try out the Demon Drag Challenge simulator.

    The event drew an estimated 40,000 visitors, up over the 30,000 or so that turned up last year. During the event, Kuniskis said the Demon’s “trickle-down effect” was working.

    “It’s selling SRTs and Scat Packs and regular Hellcats,” he said. “We built the Demon to cement the image of what the brand is in peoples’ minds. And this is what we want our attitude to be seen as.”

    jlynch@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2034

