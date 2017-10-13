Chrysler is recalling certain 2012 Jeep Liberty SUVs and 2012 and 2013 Chrysler 200, shown, and Dodge Avenger midsize sedans. (Photo: FCA)

Detroit — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 470,000 older vehicles worldwide to fix a problem with headrests that can malfunction in rear collisions.

The recall covers certain 2012 Jeep Liberty SUVs and 2012 and 2013 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger midsize sedans.

Fiat Chrysler says a safety restraint control computer can degrade after several years of use. That can stop the headrests from moving forward in a crash to protect front-row occupants from whiplash injuries.

The company says it’s not aware of any related injuries.

Owners will be notified in November. Dealers will replace the control computers at no cost to owners.

Fiat Chrysler says owners who see an air bag warning light should contact dealers.

U.S. safety regulators began investigating the problem in June after getting 44 consumer complaints.

