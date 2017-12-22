Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks, including the 2016 Ram 2500, because they can be shifted out of park without the driver’s foot on the brake. (Photo: FCA)

Washington — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 1.5 million trucks in the U.S. that have gear shifters mounted on their steering columns that the company says are prone to inadvertantly shifting out of park and rolling.

The company said the recall was issued after tests discovered the interlock that’s supposed to keep transmission from shifting out of park without the driver’s foot on the brake – or without a key in the ignition – may not function properly if subjected to high-temperature conditions for long periods.

Fiat Chrysler said it is aware of seven potentially related injuries and a small number of potentially related accidents.

The company said the recall affects certain 2010-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and 2011-2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. Although most of the vehicles in the recall are heavy-duty trucks, some 2009-2017 Ram 1500 pickups are also included.

Tom McCarthy, Fiat Chrysler’s head of safety compliance and product analysis, said the automaker will fix the faulty shifters. He advised customers to use their parking brakes and to ensure that children are not left alone in the trucks.

